(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Civil rights groups urged companies not to hire White House officials involved in planning, implementing or defending the separation of migrant children from their parents. Beto O’Rourke said some of President Donald Trump’s remarks about migrants echo Nazi Germany rhetoric. Senator Bernie Sanders called Trump a racist. Trump, meanwhile, dumped his pick to run ICE, saying he wants someone who can take the immigration enforcement agency in a “tougher direction.”

Here are today’s top stories

It’s back to good news, bad news when it comes to jobs. While U.S. hiring rebounded more than forecast in March, employers aren’t paying American workers as much as analysts expected.

You know things are tough for most Americans when even a hedge fund manager says the nation’s brand of capitalism is broken.

Ethiopian officials said pilots of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, a Boeing Co. 737 Max, followed all proper procedures issued by Boeing and U.S. regulators after the crash of a Lion Air 737 Max that killed 189 people. Flight 302 also crashed, killing all 157 aboard. Boeing announced Friday that it will cut 737 production by 19 percent.

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks founder holed up in Ecuador’s U.K. embassy, may soon face the music. Ducking prosecutions in Sweden, the U.K. and perhaps America, he’s been tied by Robert Mueller to Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election and by ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to Trump’s close associates.

Following the suggestion of Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Texas plans to keep all spiritual advisers out of the death chamber when killing condemned inmates. Stephen L. Carter, writing in Bloomberg Opinion, said this reminds him of when southern school systems tried to shut down rather than racially integrate.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May reached out to the Labour Party to salvage a Brexit plan, but Labour said she hasn’t offered “real change.” Her latest request for an EU extension could be in jeopardy as a result.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says one popular theory holds that an inverted yield curve isn’t just an omen of economic downturn, but actually a cause of it, since it destroys credit creation. This time, however, it's different, Luke says.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Bloomberg Opinion: Trump made two highly unqualified Fed picks.

If Amazon has its way, Alexa will soon be inside your head.

Maybe India didn’t shoot down a Pakistan F-16 after all.

A Trump aide said U.S.-China trade talks will keep chugging along.

Something is behind the stock market rally, but it isn’t hedge funds.

The investor’s guide to Generation Z: Think social justice and pot.

Hit the supermarket: Blue Apron’s flameout is a unicorn warning.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

The famed interior designer François Catroux has created yacht interiors for Barry Diller, castles for Rothschilds, and an apartment for David Geffen, not to mention houses for himself that equal or even surpass those of his famous clients. Now he’s selling his own personal Provence getaway.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.