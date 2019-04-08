(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Kirstjen Nielsen’s abrupt ouster as U.S. homeland security secretary highlights two things about the state of Donald Trump’s presidency. First, he’s angry that he isn’t making progress on curbing immigration and knows his reelection could hinge on it. Second, somebody, likely senior adviser Stephen Miller, convinced him Nielsen is to blame.

Nielsen’s departure leaves Trump’s cabinet increasingly bare, writes Jonathan Bernstein in Bloomberg Opinion.

And she isn’t the only one leaving the department. Ralph Alles, head of the Secret Service and a 35-year veteran of the Marines, will also depart.

Trump has famously pulled the U.S. from the Paris accord, cheered for coal and suggested wind turbines cause cancer. So it may come as a surprise that he’s running for reelection on his environmental credentials.

Elon Musk may have overstated how restrained he’s been on Twitter. He sent more Tesla-related tweets in March than any month since June, after telling a federal judge he had dramatically reduced his postings.

Gene therapy is supposed to eliminate lethal childhood diseases, rare blood disorders and other severe illnesses. But there’s a catch: No one knows how much to charge for them.

Pickup trucks may not have the fancy extras like autopilot tech and huge touchscreens available in luxury cars. But they cost just as much.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is mulling the growing influence of Impossible Foods. Already, meat consumption is becoming a major front of the culture wars, with many conservatives worried that liberals are coming for their burgers and will force them to eat plant-based alternatives.

Norway is walking away from billions of barrels of oil.

The EU is zeroing in on its offer to the U.K.

Felicity Huffman will plead guilty in the college admissions scandal.

The Navy’s new nuclear sub may be, you guessed it, over budget.

Ray Dalio thinks income inequality is a national emergency.

Fear not, there’s a solution to the oat milk shortage.

The world’s best bar has been reborn.

Cinecittà, Italy’s Legendary Movie Lot, Is Reborn

Its own history could be the basis of an epic. Founded in 1937 by Benito Mussolini to make films promoting fascism, Cinecittà went on to serve as a backdrop for some of the most iconic movies of all-time, including Ben-Hur, and Cleopatra. Now, after a 20 year run of private ownership and two massive fires, the legendary venue is back. Come have a look.

