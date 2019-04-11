(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump was a big fan of WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange. “I love WikiLeaks,” Trump said more than once as the group posted emails stolen by Russian operatives from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s account. On Thursday, after Assange was dragged out of Ecuador’s embassy in London and arrested at U.S. request, Trump changed his mind. “I know nothing about WikiLeaks—it’s not my thing,” he said. The president will have some time to jog his memory: The extradition might not happen for years.

Here are today’s top stories

Before last month's crash in Ethiopia, Boeing said in a legal document that the 737 Max can’t be used at airports with high temperatures or at high elevations. It also turns out that the sensor linked to that disaster, and the earlier 737 crash in the Java Sea, is vulnerable to damage.

Jeff Bezos just confirmed Amazon's growth is slowing, Shira Ovide and Sarah Halzack argue in Bloomberg Opinion.

Germany invented the car, but the twilight of the combustion engine raises an uncomfortable truth: the nation may struggle in the electric era.

YouTube is changing the way it measures success: by rewarding “quality” content. But it’s still deciding how to make it work.

Tens of millions of people use smart speakers like Amazon’s Echo. But some fear that someone may be listening in. They might be right.

Climate Action 100+ has benevolently bullied companies such as Shell, BP and Glencore to do things like announce near-term climate targets, release details about how investments align with the Paris climate accord and cap coal output.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? In light of Uber's S-1 filing, the Bloomberg news director has a few random IPO thoughts. One is that the ugly performance of Lyft shares since their debut is perhaps a sign that investors still aren’t irrationally exuberant.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Netflix plans to publish a magazine to promote its programs.

NASA’s twins study finds no major problems for human spaceflight.

Ex-Obama aide Gregory Craig was charged over his Manafort work.

Herman Cain’s chances of joining the Fed are getting slim.

A major Democratic donor may buy the National Enquirer.

Michael Avenatti was indicted by a grand jury in California.

Generation Z is already saving to buy their first homes.

What you’ll want to read tonight

American millennials have been accused of dooming all sorts of things: beer, golf, cheese. But the cohort is credited with reviving the once-moribund market for houseplants. With many delaying parenthood, plants have become the new pets, fulfilling a desire to connect to nature and the blossoming “wellness” movement. For a group that embraces experiences and travel, plants also give them something to care for that won’t die—or soil the rug—when they’re not around.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in New York at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.