Both Democrats and Republicans herald “opportunity zones” as a potent tool for economic development. But critics worry the law is written so loosely it will become a handout to the wealthy, juicing returns on projects they would have pursued anyway. Others question whether poor people living in the zones will benefit at all. Here’s what happened at one such project in Florida.

Tesla announced a series of changes to its vehicle lineup and pricing, making it tougher to buy an entry-level, $35,000 electric car.

Chevron agreed to buy Anadarko in a $33 billion deal that puts it in the top ranks of the world’s energy companies.

A researcher needed just three hours to identify a Bloomberg Businessweek reporter from their DNA, highlighting the threat to privacy from genetic databases.

Disney shares surged to an all-time high on enthusiasm for its coming Disney+ streaming service. Netlfix dropped $8 billion in market value.

The house that Mouse built also released a new trailer for the next Star Wars film. It will be the last one for a while.

First sell $1.5 billion of essential oils, mostly via multilevel marketing. Then figure out if they actually work. Capitalism!

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is reading between the lines of the recent Fed minutes. There’s an indication that further strengthening in U.S. jobs and wages—even in the absence of higher realized inflation—could be sufficient justification for another rate hike.

Ivanka for the World Bank? Dad says she’s “good with numbers.”

Americans are delaying health care until their tax refunds arrive.

Breast milk is the hot new supplement for adults.

Donald Trump’s latest idea to save coal plants: shrink them.

Why New Jersey doesn’t let you buy the wine you want.

U.S. stocks rose thanks in part to positive bank earnings.

Jamie Dimon defended JPMorgan's minimum wage.

How do you put a price on dragons? That’s perhaps the most vexing question facing anyone wanting to assess the dynastic fortunes of Game of Thrones, the epic series returning to HBO April 14. Yes, it’s a fantasy saga mash-up of knights, zombies and really big wolves. But at its core, the show is a contest involving nine very wealthy families—and Bloomberg News knows which one is the richest of them all.

