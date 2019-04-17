(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

On Thursday, Attorney General William Barr is set to release the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russia’s attempt to tilt American democracy, and whether President Donald Trump’s campaign helped. What the report says, what Barr chooses to keep from Congress and the public, and why, may govern the political maelstrom from now until election day 2020.

Here are today’s top stories

Farmers are worried Trump will sell them out to negotiate an end to his trade war. Now some are worried he’ll sell out everyone else by handing China the power to decide if a deal has been violated, and whether to punish American businesses.

Big Health expressed disdain for Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposed “Medicare-for-All,” a massive reform that would likely cost insurers and providers big money. Wall Street weighed in, and took the entire sector to the cleaners for $28 billion on Tuesday alone.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues have made an important shift in their strategy for dealing with inflation.

Japanese discount chain Don Quijote sells everything from humidifiers to sex toys. Bloomberg Businessweek reports on how this retailer with a cult-like following has managed to rake in billions of dollars.

South Africa’s social, economic and governance performance has deteriorated more in the past 12 years than any other nation not at war.

Is Julian Assange a journalist? Eli Lake writes in Bloomberg Opinion that it depends on what year you’re talking about.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director said Americans warming to “Medicare-for-All” may be onto something. As good as employment looks right now, things might change. And when you lose your job, you lose your private health coverage.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

U.S. banks think a Wall Street revival is coming.

The founder of Foxconn is running for president in Taiwan.

Peru’s former president shot himself to death.

Losing one game cost this Italian soccer club $453 million.

Asia’s worst performing currency keeps getting slapped around.

These Russian gamer brothers are the newest hidden billionaires.

Did you think you heard the last of the Fyre Festival? Guess again.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Photos

Death stalks the old in Russia’s war on Ukraine. Ukrainians will choose a president this Sunday. But on the “contact line” in the country’s east, a 300-mile militarized front between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists, the result may not make a difference. They line up by the thousands every day, mostly elderly and poor, crossing in either direction in search of food, medicine and other necessities. Five years of war has given the grim division a menacing sense of normalcy.

