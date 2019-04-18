(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, in his long-awaited report, analyzed ten instances in which President Donald Trump may have committed obstruction of justice. Mueller described all the ways Trump tried to stymie the investigation into Russia’s interference with the 2016 election. And while Mueller said Trump’s deputies had numerous interactions with Russians before and after the vote, he couldn’t prove a conspiracy between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. Still, Mueller noted that he didn’t have to, and that he could have asked a grand jury to indict Trump anyway. But in the end, he chose not to.

Here are today’s top stories

“Congress has authority to prohibit a president’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice," Mueller wrote as a partial explanation. This possible allusion to the impeachment power under the Constitution stood in stark contrast to Attorney General William Barr's repeated assertions that Trump was exonerated. That distinction wasn’t lost on Democrats.

The attempt by Barr this morning to spin Mueller’s report before Congress or the public had seen it was an embarrassment for the Republican attorney general, Jonathan Bernstein writes for Bloomberg Opinion, adding that Barr made it look like he’s engaged in a cover-up.

Not sitting down for an interview seems to have paid dividends for Trump, preventing Mueller from effectively probing for any criminal intent. In his written answers to questions from the Special Counsel, Trump wrote two dozen times that he didn't remember.

A friend of Jared Kushner developed a “reconciliation plan” for the U.S. and Russia with the help of a Vladimir Putin deputy. He later gave it to Trump’s son-in-law, who circulated it to other Trump confidantes.

Trump spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders admitted to federal prosecutors that she wasn't telling the truth when she claimed many members of the Justice Department didn’t support former Attorney General James Comey, who Trump fired.

Senator Elizabeth Warren joined with 31,000 Stop & Shop workers now in their second week on the picket line, highlighting her labor credentials in the nascent presidential race in one of the biggest U.S. labor actions in years. Workers are fighting the company's cuts to their benefits and compensation as well as planned cuts for future workers.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is thinking about those sad souls who say there’s been no real economic recovery because it’s all a big Fed-inflated bubble. Joe says there’s way too much data out there for anyone to really believe that anymore.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Editorial: Contractors are giving away America’s technological edge.

Japan is building an airliner to take on Boeing and Airbus.

Fresh off its disappointing IPO, Lyft is being sued by investors.

Why is it taking so long to fix Boeing’s twice-crashed 737 Max?

The empty mansions are piling up in America's big money town.

Green clothier Everlane is targeting the $20 billion sneaker market.

New Yorkers can get some cannabis with their lunch this month.

What you’ll want to read tonight

‘Bubble Boys’ cured using new genetic therapy. An experimental gene therapy has cured eight infants with the so-called Bubble Boy Disease, an immune-system deficiency so severe that children with it were at one time kept in total isolation for fear that even the common cold would kill them.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.