Samsung announced that it will delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone after reports of screen failures among some review units of the new Galaxy handset.

At least 290 were killed in a series of coordinated attacks targeting foreign tourists and Christians on Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka. The government blamed a local jihadist group, and conceded that it had received warnings.President Donald Trump can't escape the Mueller report. Congress is seeking testimony from the Special Counsel and Attorney General William Barr. Democratic presidential candidates have called for Trump's impeachment. Meanwhile, Trump told a group of children about his border wall as he colored pictures with them at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi continued to push back against Democrats calling for impeachment. Establishment Democrats have called it a strategic error that will inflame the far-right, while liberals say it's their constitutional duty.

Trump Tower Moscow never materialized, but Trump's effort to keep it a secret meant the Kremlin had compromising information on him.

Senator Elizabeth Warren proposed eliminating student-loan debt for an estimated 42 million Americans, and using a wealth tax to do it.

America's elderly are twice as likely to work now than in 1985. Twenty percent of those age 65 and up haven't retired. They can't afford to.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is seeing strange things in the world of money markets. One of them is the trend of increased volatility at the end of each quarter as banks boost their reserves.

The U.S. Supreme Court will review bias lawsuits by gay workers.

Tension between the U.S. and Iran roiled oil markets.

Beyond Meat could be valued at up to $1.2 billion in a U.S. IPO.

Surprise, surprise: The F-35 will cost billions more than expected.

Trump said he won't nominate Herman Cain for a Fed seat.

Don't use your favorite team as part of your password. Please.

Tesla drops Nvidia, starts designing its own computer chips.

A growing body of research into the human microbiome shows that some bacteria are not only good for you, but vital. Now, corporations that sell brands dedicated to killing them—Clorox, Unilever and S.C. Johnson—are investing in microbiome research and startups, sometimes on the sly.

