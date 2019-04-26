(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Uber wants to raise as much as $9 billion in an IPO that could give the ride-hailing giant a market valuation of $84 billion. Early investors such as co-founder Travis Kalanick are planning to sell about $1.3 billion worth of stock. The company has lost more than $10 billion over the past three years.

Here are today’s top stories

Ford faces a federal criminal probe into its emissions certification process. The automaker in February said it used a flawed approach to calculate fuel economy.

President Donald Trump’s re-election hopes always hinged on supercharging the economy, and data show faster than expected growth.

One thing Trump may have to defend on the trail, though, is his comments about white supremacists after their deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The newest Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joseph Biden, just got him to affirm his widely condemned sentiment.

Oil slid by the most since December after Trump pressed OPEC to lower prices and doubts grew about the impact of supply squeezes.

Lettuce-farming robots might grow your next salad. Applied intelligence and robotics are being used to cultivate time- and labor-intensive greens.

Generation Z is about to become the planet's biggest consumer-spending force. But that pesky financial crisis taught them to be frugal.

China President Xi Jinping spent a large portion of a speech signaling his approval for Trump's demands to end his trade war.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Biden raised $6.3 million in the very first day of his campaign.

More and more consumers are struggling to get out of bad debt.

This fake German heiress was convicted of cheating a few banks.

Mitsubishi's banking boss wants employees to cut their drinking.

If you do imbibe, the new craft beer trend involves spicy peppers.

The second-biggest diamond in history was found. It's not that great.

Let us tell you about the meteoric rise of billionaire Len Blavatnik.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

The Big Apple is a city of strong opinions. Arguments can get particularly fierce when it comes to food. Heck, we had trouble even agreeing on what is or isn't a sandwich. (For the record, a burrito is not. Fight us.) Here are 14 of New York's best, as selected by top chefs.

