U.S. stocks rose above a record high to start a week filled with potential clues about the direction of global growth. Financial companies were the big winners Monday.

Google parent Alphabet missed analysts’ estimates with its first-quarter revenue, sparking concern that advertisers are shifting to digital rivals.

Surging crude prices have created yet another obstacle for a slowing world economy. This is what happens when oil hits $100 a barrel.

U.S. consumer spending rebounded while a Fed inflation gauge hit a one-year low, reinforcing the central bank’s patient stance on rates.

Disposable coffee cups are environmentally disastrous. Now Starbucks, Dunkin' and others are racing to comply with new rules limiting their use.

As the fight for Anadarko continues, there may be a sign that Warren Buffett is getting drawn into the battle involving Chevron and Occidental.

A record 8.46 million Japanese homes are sitting vacant as builders keep adding stock in a country where the population is shrinking.

What's Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is thinking about companies like Tesla, where public confidence plays an outsized role in success. As a result, some shorts are thinking that the more Tesla falls, the more they should short it. After some bad days, though, the electric carmaker closed firmly up Monday. So maybe not.

Trump's trade war with China is costing U.S. farmers a lot of money.

Trump's economic war on Iran may be as bad as the real thing.

Xiaomi's chief appears to have lost a 1 billion yuan bet.

Carlos Slim asked Mexico's president for help. He was frozen out.

Boeing told Southwest after the first 737 crash it lacked a key alert.

Emirates is rethinking its network for a world without the giant A380.

Mark Zuckerberg built his wife a glowing sleep box.

Walt Disney shares hit record levels Monday after the company’s “Avengers: Endgame” film shattered box-office records over the weekend. The cash haul may be a good sign sign for the House of Mouse as it prepares to launch its Disney+ streaming service.

