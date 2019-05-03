(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The Chinese zodiac says 2019 is the “year of the pig,” and indeed it is. African swine flu is sweeping through China’s hog population, killing virtually every animal it infects. Experts say the nation could lose 30 percent of its 440 million pigs, equal to the entire U.S. herd. The disease has spread to neighboring countries and is pushing up the price of pork worldwide. The good news is it can’t infect humans. The bad news is that nobody knows when it will stop spreading.

Here are today’s top stories

China’s military has been busy. With a growing number of nuclear missile submarines and weapons that can destroy U.S. aircraft carriers, it’s now looking to establish a foothold in the Arctic.

President Donald Trump referred to Russia’s interference in the 2016 election as a “hoax” in a social media post Friday after a phone call with Vladimir Putin. They discussed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which details Putin’s concerted effort to throw the election to Trump.

Unemployment fell to a 49-year low amid strong hiring. Wall Street cheered, but the disconnect between employee demand and what corporate America is willing to pay persisted: wage gains were minimal.

It stands to reason that confident investors would be enthusiastically buying stocks given how good the market is doing, right? Well, not exactly, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Equities are leaking billions of dollars.

As FedEx and UPS beef up automation to keep pace with surging e-commerce and a potential threat from Amazon, they’ve been stumped at a crucial stage: loading and unloading trucks. The solution may be near.

It’s Warren Buffett weekend, so let’s reflect on how Berkshire Hathaway became the giant it is while the Oracle’s fans flock to Omaha for his firm’s annual meeting.

What's Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says that for Tesla, it’s better late than never when it comes to a capital raise. Thursday’s robust performance affirmed Wall Street’s assumptions that Elon Musk’s company needed more funding.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Democrats made a new offer for the unredacted Mueller report.

Embattled Huawei blows past Apple with smartphone sales.

Walmart is using gold stars to make nice with its employees.

Remember Brexit? U.K. voters in local elections haven’t forgotten.

This hedge fund just lost $2 billion because it asked for fees.

Why South African nations are really worried about elephants.

Fake meat is all the rage if this week’s huge IPO is any measure.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Checkout

So-called puppy mills churn out pooches in deplorable conditions to meet the demand for designer breeds. Animal rescue groups try to save abandoned animals and find them new homes, lest they be euthanized. The latter group is no fan of the former, to say the least. Into this mess comes a startup with online ratings for shelters and rescue outfits. But by also rating breeders, this new website may have really stepped in it.

