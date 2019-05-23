(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Amazon is working on a voice-activated device aimed at recognizing your emotions. The wrist-worn gadget is described as a health and wellness product, but could very well help the ecommerce behemoth target you for advertising. We reported earlier this year how Amazon is listening to what its Echo voice-activated speakers hear. Now just think of all the ways your feelings could be monetized.

Here are today’s top stories

The U.S. beer industry is blaming President Donald Trump and his trade war for the loss of 40,000 American jobs.

Investors haven’t been this keen to short the U.S. stock market since 2015 when the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.

Gabriel Zucman began his first real job right after Lehman Brothers collapsed, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Now, eleven years into an unprecedented economic recovery, his research has crystallized America’s massive income inequality.

Remember that time Trump sold the Plaza Hotel at an $83 million loss? Bloomberg Businessweek does. The sale of the iconic property to foreign interlopers in 1995 marked the beginning of a new era.

The shampoo bottle, the deodorant stick, even your toothbrush—they all get thrown away. But if they were reusable—or refillable—just imagine how much waste could be avoided. That day may be coming.

If you’ve eaten grass-fed beef in America over the past few years, chances are the cows weren’t raised there, even if the package said “Product of U.S.A.” Meat giant Perdue Farms said it wants to change that.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is mulling how once Theresa May is gone, a Brexit hardliner who replaces her as U.K. prime minister might see leaving Europe in a whole new light.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The U.S. stock slump is deepening over the U.S.-China trade war.

Modi proclaims that his election victory is a win for India.

Americans’ life savings are vanishing from Mexican bank accounts.

Salesforce’s success is riding on the gut of precisely one man.

The Mississippi floodway may open for the third time in history.

Manafort wanted a job for his banker. Kushner was “On it!”

There’s a stake for sale in the world’s biggest airport.

What you’ll want to listen to tonight

People often start therapy because they’re in crisis. That was Marty Markowitz in the summer of 1981 when he went to see psychiatrist Ike Herschkopf. Relationship problems, work problems, family problems—they were all piling up. Welcome to Episode 2 of “The Shrink Next Door.”

