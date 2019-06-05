(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

In its latest swipe at President Donald Trump, China fined Ford $23.6 million for antitrust violations, adding to the U.S. companies hit by trade war crossfire. A few days ago, China announced a probe of FedEx, a retaliatory strike for Trump’s blacklisting of Huawei. China has also threatened to target foreign firms that damage the interests of its domestic companies.

Here are today’s top stories

Meanwhile, Boeing has been negotiating one of the largest orders ever of wide-body jetliners—with China airlines. The $30 billion deal might just cool the trade war while providing Boeing some good news, given its grounded 737 Max and the two crashes that killed 346 people.

House Democrats seeking Trump’s tax information have eagerly awaited a New York law allowing limited access to his state tax returns. They may end up disappointed.

Amazon unveiled a new drone the company said it will use for test deliveries of household goods starting within months.

Artificial intelligence hinges on making computers “think” like humans, but most chips aren't designed that way—except this one, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

A few airline carriers are making an effort to shrink their carbon footprint with biofuel, offsets and generating a lot less trash.

Goldman Sachs was sued by an ex-vice president who said the bank discriminated against him for being gay, and then fired him for complaining.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director said Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech was interpreted as being dovish, even though he didn't actually say anything about rate cuts. So what made the bulls so happy? To understand, Joe says, it’s worth going back to last December.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Cycling startup Peloton confidentially files to go public.

Negotiating with your cable company could be a thing of the past.

There’s an ugly side to the makeup aisle, and it’s killing the planet.

The woman who accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape drops her suit.

These are the best cities to live in the U.S.

The backlash to plastic has oil companies worried.

Republicans disagree with Trump on something: Mexico tariffs.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Pursuits

The Case for a Wisconsin Golf Road Trip

To experience a variety of great golfing in a week, you used to have to go to Ireland or Scotland. But if you have the itch to move around and hit some open road, go Midwest, young man. Wisconsin—home of the “frozen tundra” during fall football season and the NBA’s Greek Freak in the spring—is a golfing nirvana during summer.

