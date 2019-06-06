(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

For two-and-a-half years, China has endured grand proclamations, threatening tweets and stalled talks in the trade war begun by U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, it’s Mexico’s turn.

Here are today’s top stories

Trump promised Mexico tariffs, but his administration is mulling a delay. The possible shift comes as talks continue over Trump’s demand that Mexico do more to stem the flow of migrants from Central America.

This month marks the 10th anniversary of the U.S. economic expansion, but nobody is partying as the risk of a downturn rises.

The Olympics has been losing younger viewers. So organizers of the 2020 event are counting on skateboarding and a 10-year-old girl.

Most of us understand the privacy consequences of all the data we hand over to Internet companies. But what happens to the huge amount of health information we generate?

African swine fever has spread to Europe and Asia, where it is currently ravaging China’s $128 billion pork industry. Stopping it will not be easy.

Robocalls are the scourge of modern society. The FCC on Thursday voted to allow—but not require—carriers to automatically block them. Of course, your provider can still charge for the service.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is watching a different kind of economics gain steam in Washington. From Republican Senator Marco Rubio to Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, the center may be shifting away from liberal, laissez-faire dogma.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Yes, it’s early, but Warren is gaining on Senator Bernie Sanders.

A new surveillance tool is coming to U.S. skies.

This is how the Fiat-Renault merger died.

The outlook for the retail industry is increasingly grim.

Sexually transmitted infections infect one million people a day.

NBA stars can no longer tell tall tales about their height.

This billionaire investor was barred after pushing an NBA player.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Nicholas Sloane is a marine-salvage master. He’s survived two helicopter crashes, fought off armed pirates (twice) and recently spent 2½ years overseeing the almost $1 billion refloating of the Costa Concordia. Now he’s working on a big idea of his own: Harnessing and towing an enormous Antarctic iceberg to South Africa and converting it into water.

