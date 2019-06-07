(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said there’s a “good chance” the U.S. will reach an agreement to avert imposing trade tariffs on Mexico. But the president also warned in a tweet on Friday that if there’s no accord, Mexico will begin paying 5% tariffs on all goods sent to the U.S. starting Monday.

Here are today’s top stories

Trump’s trade wars have already wiped out all but $100 of the average American household’s windfall from Trump’s 2017 tax law. And that’s just the beginning.

Microsoft shares climbed for the fourth day, pushing the company's value back above the coveted $1 trillion level.

U.S. employers added the fewest workers in three months and wage gains cooled, as Trump’s trade policies weigh on growth.

Nike wanted to make more employee families happy by expanding its subsidized corporate day care program. The plan backfired.

FedEx said it won't renew its U.S. air-delivery contract with Amazon as the online retailer deepens its foray into freight transportation.

Michael R. Bloomberg in Bloomberg Opinion: "The question isn’t, 'How do we tackle climate change?' The question is, 'Why the hell are we moving so slowly?'”

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is watching the bond market, which has been anything but boring lately. The action seems to be a signal that the Fed has enough ammo to avoid a recession.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The Texas gas glut is so bad drillers are pumping it down wells.

How Silicon Valley's tech boom made real estate billionaires.

IBM is cutting almost 2,000 jobs as it reshapes its business.

How to succeed in business according to Jeff Bezos.

Trump chides NASA for lunar focus after focusing NASA on moon.

Your complete guide to this weekend's Belmont Stakes.

Trump is still pushing for a red, white and blue Air Force One.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Africa which has the world’s lowest share of people using the internet, under 25%. Now, however, a handful of phone purveyors are trying in greater earnest to nudge internet-ready upgrades into African markets, with models designed with an eye toward rural priorities, rather than battered thirdhand flip phones from the heyday of the Spice Girls.

