There’s a lot of deal money flying around. This weekend, United Technologies said it wants to buy weapons maker Raytheon, creating a company that would be worth north of $100 billion. Then on Monday, sales-tracking software giant Salesforce.com agreed to buy Tableau Software for $15.3 billion.

Here are today’s top stories

Some Chinese exporters are using “Made in Vietnam” labels to get around the tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

China added to its gold reserves for a sixth straight month, moving toward asset diversification as Trump’s trade war damages growth expectations.

The Trump administration dashed investor hopes that they may soon get a windfall for their stakes in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Firearms distributor United Sporting loaded up on guns ahead of the 2016 presidential election, expecting a surge in sales after the predicted election of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. She lost, and now United Sporting has filed for bankruptcy.

Beyond Meat shares soared after its first earnings report as a public company wowed analysts.

Canada “blew it” on cannabis legalization and is rapidly losing ground to the U.S., according to a top pot banker.

What’s Tracy Alloway thinking about? The Bloomberg executive editor said Friday’s disappointing jobs report means some people are now expecting a 50 basis point cut to U.S. interest rates in July. But something interesting is happening: There’s a debate over whether the Fed is going preemptive to avoid a slowdown, or whether it’s doing something else.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The outlook for metals isn’t great. For oil, it’s especially ugly.

This is a pivotal week in the fight between Trump and Democrats.

Japan said pilot disorientation caused the crash of a F-35.

A Ponzi scheme, a retiree and a revolt against OppenheimerFunds.

Bloomberg Businessweek reports on a chip upgrade for your brain.

A $450 million Da Vinci masterpiece is on a Saudi prince’s yacht.

You can buy a private island near Manhattan for only $13 million.

What you’ll want to listen to tonight

The Shrink Next Door, Part 5: The Last Straw. Isaac Herschkopf had a literary alter ego—Jamie Brandeis, a Manhattan psychiatrist who is the protagonist of seven unpublished murder mysteries. And that was just the beginning of Herschkopf’s literary output. In addition to lectures and published letters to the editor and columns, there were self-help books and a memoir. Marty Markowitz spent hundreds of hours typing and retyping them all, until he finally had enough.

