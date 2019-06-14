(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

A video by the U.S. military showing a small boat alongside one of the tankers attacked near the Persian Gulf failed to end speculation as to who was responsible. President Donald Trump blames Iran. Iran denies his allegation, suggesting a set up. An insurer also says it’s probably Iran. Meanwhile, the owner of one tanker said the U.S. is wrong to claim mines were used, saying the ship was hit by a projectile.

Here are today’s top stories

Bobby Ghosh writes in Bloomberg Opinion that, if you believe the White House’s claim, squint hard enough and you can see the outlines of an Iranian strategy that ends in negotiations.

One of the toughest problems retirees face is making sure their money lasts as long as they do. Many will run out a decade before they die.

A gauge of U.S. business conditions compiled by Morgan Stanley dropped this month by the most on record, to its lowest point since 2008, adding to recent signs that the world’s largest economy is slowing.

For American farmers, this summer is shaping up to be horrible. Already suffering because of the trade war, Mother Nature is piling on with incessant rain and cool weather.

Boeing is coming to this year’s Paris Air Show with some hard choices that will go far in determining who comes out on top in the jetliner duopoly.

When Trump bought 436 acres in upstate New York two decades ago, he envisioned adding two new championship golf courses to his collection. It didn’t quite work out that way.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says the Fed’s task right now is far from easy. If the June dot plot and forecast revisions point to softening in the U.S. economy and the need to lower rates from current levels, there will be confusion as to why the central bank isn’t taking proactive action to allay the soft patch.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Vietnam is getting into the car business with its own brand.

Saudis are wondering if another big taboo is about to end.

Hundreds of companies tell Trump not to escalate his trade war.

Investing in her dad’s hotel got Ivanka Trump $4 million.

UBS suspends the economist who made the China pork comment.

Chewy soars in trading debut after its $1.02 billion IPO.

Las Vegas is putting more of its money on Democrats.

What you’ll want to read tonight

The billionaire French donors who publicly promised donations totaling hundreds of millions of dollars to rebuild Notre Dame have yet to pay a penny toward restoration of the French national monument. Instead, it’s been mainly American and French citizens.

