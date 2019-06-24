(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

A Texas detention facility for migrant children run by the U.S. Border Patrol has inadequate food, water and sanitation, lawyers who visited reported. Locked up children are forced to care for other children, including babies and toddlers, and some were sick with flu. “In my 22 years of doing visits with children in detention I have never heard of this level of inhumanity,” said attorney Holly Cooper. President Donald Trump dismissed the report, and the furor it triggered, and then falsely claimed his predecessor enacted Trump’s own policy of separating children from their caregivers. On Monday, an administration official warned the government may soon run out of money to shelter children at all. “We are full,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Trump imposed sanctions on Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and eight senior military commanders.

Former Vice President Joseph Biden faces a high-stakes week. The first Democratic debate could solidify his front-runner status—or jeopardize it.

Jacob Kingston is a member of the Order, the largest Mormon polygamist clan in the U.S. Authorities call it an organized crime group, accusing him of scamming the government out of $500 million.

Trump’s trade war is exposing an imbalance: When it comes to technology, the U.S. has more to lose than China.

An astonishing thing about cement is how much pollution it produces. There are greener ways to make it, but buyers are reluctant to pay more.

SpaceX is scheduled to fly its massive Falcon Heavy rocket for just the third time ever late Monday night, delivering 24 satellites into space.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is still parsing the dovish pivot by the Fed as stocks hover near record highs. While there wasn’t a rate cut last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did everything possible in a press conference to suggest one was coming.

Some of the richest people in America are calling for a wealth tax.

America’s favorite kitchen gadget is a victim of the trade war.

Don’t listen to Aquaman: Canned water will not save the planet.

The Supreme Court refused to hear a Trump steel tariff challenge.

Uniqlo considers paying star employees $280,000 after just 3 years.

Wall Street thinks it’s a great time to buy Twinkies and Ding Dongs.

Zimbabwe is ready to sell elephants to “anyone who wants wildlife.”

The original Toyota Supra was essentially an elongated Celica, with a longer hood and front panels to accommodate an inline six engine. Beloved by tuners and street racers, the new $49,990 version retains some of the prior version’s design cues, and adds a perfect 50-50 weight distribution. Unlike that prior version, it will not be available with a manual transmission. Drift enthusiasts will have to look elsewhere.

