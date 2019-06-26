(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The National Rifle Association’s chief lobbyist was a critical fundraiser for Donald Trump, raising more money than anyone else for the Republican’s 2016 presidential campaign. He won’t be around for Trump’s second attempt, though. That’s the case for a lot of people at the gun industry group, as its internal battles spread.

Here are today’s top stories

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates will debate for the first time over the next two nights. Here’s what to watch for.

The 2020 Democratic field has tweeted a combined 24,000 times since the beginning of the year. Here’s what we’ve learned about them.

Ahead of the G-20, Trump is threatening China with more tariffs. Again.

Wayfair employees walked out to protest the furniture seller’s sale of beds to contractors who furnish migrant detention camps run by the U.S. government. The Trump administration has begun to deny reports of mistreatment of children, toddlers and babies in such camps by employees of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Six days after they ran away, 11 Oregon lawmakers are still in hiding. It’s the latest, and weirdest, effort by Republicans to block legislative efforts to address the accelerating climate crisis.

A heroin addiction is what fueled a former Boeing engineer’s 14-month, 30 bank robbery spree, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is still fascinated by the gold boom, but he’s especially interested in those who have changed their mind. One such person is Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex. He argued yesterday that part of the bull case for gold comes from the widening standoff between the U.S. and China.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Come July, it will be Mueller time again. This time, before Congress.

Trump’s protocol chief is quitting just before the G-20 summit.

The biggest East Coast refinery will close, driving up fuel prices.

Climate change is a global crisis, but a global response is complex.

Not even data can convince Americans the economy is doing well.

Germany is so hot that the Autobahn now has speed limits.

These are the world’s most expensive cities for expats.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Hackers target financial institutions because that’s where the money is; they target retail chains because that’s where people spend it. Hotels might be a less obvious target, but they’re hacked almost as often because of the valuable data that passes through them, including credit card information and trade secrets.

