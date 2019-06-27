(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The U.S. Supreme Court put on hold President Donald Trump’s plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, calling the explanation for it inadequate. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross argued the query would help enforce the Voting Rights Act, while critics howled that it’s a barely veiled attempt to scare off millions of people in Democratic-leaning areas from taking the survey. Trump now wants to delay the constitutionally mandated count until the high court can make a final ruling on the matter.

Here are today’s top stories

In a separate ruling, the court’s conservative majority refused to throw out gerrymandered voting maps, effectively giving parties that control state legislatures license to redraw districts to cement their political advantages.

Boeing tumbled after tests on the 737 Max revealed a new safety risk. Regulators ordered additional design changes to the grounded jet.

The White House is developing a plan to cut taxes by indexing capital gains to inflation. The move, like the earlier Republican tax cut, would largely benefit the wealthy, and may be done in a way that bypasses Congress.

Fashion photographer Baruch Vega ran a scheme that ensnared cocaine kingpins and gave him a life of luxury, Bloomberg Businessweek reports. Then one of them put a price on his head.

Police found 39 kg of cocaine in the luggage of a crew member on a Brazilian Air Force plane taking President Jair Bolsonaro’s advance party to the G-20 summit.

Bitcoin soared to $13,852 this week, the highest price since January 2018. It also plunged more than $1,800 within 10 minutes.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is waiting for this weekend’s G-20 meeting to see if somehow the U.S. and China can get trade negotiations back on track. But regardless of what’s agreed to or not, it’s worth wondering about how much damage has already been done. The bottom line is, if you’re a business attempting to make long-term plans, there’s virtually no reason to think that the rules that exist today will be the same tomorrow, or that the rules tomorrow will be the same as six months from now.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The data behind the first Democratic debate. Tune in again tonight.

Erasing college debt helps everyone, says this economist.

Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty to state charges in New York.

Twitter will flag tweets from politicians that violate its policies.

U.S. jobless claims rose to the highest level in seven weeks.

Guests may be pleasantly surprised by wait times at Star Wars Land.

The Kennedy estate on Martha’s Vineyard is on sale for $65 million.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Walk into The RealReal on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and you’ll find the kind of fashion that’s de rigueur for the 1%. There are $8,000 Oscar de la Renta jackets and Hermes alligator handbags priced to move at $30,000. Sound like a niche market? Don’t be so sure: The company raked in $207 million in total revenue last year and is preparing to go public this week.

