(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Chinese President Xi Jinping spared no opportunity to paint the U.S. as the bad guy in China’s spiraling trade conflict ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump at the G-20 summit in Japan this weekend. Warning against "bullying practices," Xi said that “any attempt to put one’s own interests first and undermine others’ will not win any popularity.” After almost a year of trade war, the stakes for the two economies couldn't be much higher.

Here are today’s top stories

It’s never been easy to forge consensus on the world's most pressing issues among the 20 most powerful leaders. But this time around it seems near impossible.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear President Trump’s bid to end deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants, taking up a politically explosive issue likely to be resolved in the heat of next year’s election campaign.

A second supersonic era is tantalizingly close, but mounting public and political concerns about aviation emissions could end it before it begins.

Slimy sandwiches, microwaveable burritos, cereal bars and ramen. Details gleaned from government procurement data reflect a highly processed, unhealthy menu for families held in five detention centers operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Texas.

Almost all American retirees claim Social Security at the wrong time, missing out on a collective $3.4 trillion in benefits before they die.

After two nights of debate, here are the sound bites that may come back to haunt the 2020 Democratic hopefuls.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross asset reporter is observing a raging debate in credit about whether investors can’t afford to be forward-looking or can’t afford to be missing out.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Inside Apple's long goodbye to design chief Jony Ive.

The luxury jet market is giddy over a possible new Gulfstream.

It took only 16 minutes for thieves to swipe a $1 million gold coin.

Financial worries keep most Americans up at night.

A new charge in the college admissions scam hints at a wider probe.

The American gay bar is down, but don't count it out just yet.

Another temperature record falls during European heatwave.

What you’ll want to read in Pursuits

Nathan Myhrvold, the chef, author and technologist, has become obsessed with the art of photography. To precisely control his images, Myhrvold has built about a dozen of his own robots. One used a saber to open Champagne (until it broke after cutting through about 50 bottles). Another flings liquid-filled balloons against each other. He’s even fashioned microscopes to present familiar ingredients at unrecognizable levels of zoom, making seeds look like dragon eggs.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in Portland at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.