Protesters occupied and ransacked Hong Kong’s legislative chamber on Monday in a dramatic escalation of demonstrations against the city’s China-appointed government, prompting police to fire tear gas to clear the area.

Iran said it had exceeded limits set on its enriched-uranium stockpile, a move that risks the collapse of the 2015 nuclear accord and raises concerns that a standoff with the U.S. could lead to military action.

President Trump showered North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with praise and invited him to the White House during a hasty summit in the DMZ.

The local population is at its lowest since the 1950s. Hordes of tourists crowd its lagoon, bridges and walkways. With no turnaround in sight, Venice is dying a long, slow death.

Russia is getting a lot of credit for diverting excess oil revenues into a rainy-day fund. But the policy isn’t winning the Kremlin much popularity from consumers.

Boeing and its subcontractors have relied on temporary workers making as little as $9 an hour to develop and test software for its planes.

The global travel industry is looking to replace paper tickets and security documents with biometric data in an effort to ease gridlock.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is reflecting on the root causes of the longevity of the U.S. economic expansion, which just hit a record 121 months. If you look at the last 10 years, we've been slowly shedding the trauma of the Great Financial Crisis but with occasional bouts of panic, like the euro crisis and the trade war. Amid an already anxious backdrop, these kinds of events have helped prevent any unsustainable euphoria.

Jim Walton and Warren Buffett plan to give away billions.

France's richest people get richer faster than everyone else.

How two college dropouts made $860 million by age 23.

The wettest weather in 124 years shortens the U.S. growing season.

Taylor Swift is outraged over the sale of her back catalog.

Life at Deutsche Bank is full of empty desks and early beers.

Everything you need to know to enjoy Formula E racing in New York.

Designed to take the pressure off the overcrowded Beijing Capital International Airport, the new Beijing Daxing International Airport will be able to handle 72 million passengers a year by 2025, and 100 million by 2040. Operations will start by the end of September following six major test runs, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. Road and rail links, including a high-speed subway line, are already in place.

