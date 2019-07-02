(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The protesters who succeeded in halting Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill benefited from broad support among businesses and ordinary citizens. But Monday night’s ugly demonstrations risk losing some of that backing—and giving a boost to the pro-Beijing leader they despise.

Christine Lagarde is set to become the first woman to head the European Central Bank just as the bloc’s economy looks in need of fresh stimulus.

House Democrats asked a U.S. court to force the Treasury Department to turn over six years of President Donald Trump’s personal and business tax returns. The lawsuit is the latest such attempt to assert oversight over the executive branch. The Trump administration has either rejected or ignored various subpoenas since Democrats took control of the House in January.

Republicans won in 2016 thanks in part to beating the Democrats where they had been dominant: harnessing the internet. Now, Democrats are playing catch up.

It's been a great summer for winter, as the ski industry booked an epic run of profit this year. Skiers should enjoy the powder while it lasts.

London bankers, on the other hand, are bracing for a brutal summer. The financial community is expecting thousands of job cuts.

Saudi Arabia is restarting preparations for a potential initial public offering of oil giant Aramco, months after putting the planned listing on hold.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is parsing all the new economic data out this week. The big action will come Friday, when we get the latest Non-Farm Payrolls, which will be scrutinized after last month's flop of just 75,000 jobs. This time, economists expect a pickup to 164,000 and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6%.

These political leaders had the biggest carbon footprint last year.

Hedge funds are tracking private jets to find the next megadeal.

Nike pulled its "Betsy Ross Flag" sneakers from stores.

U.S. wages and job growth are slowing, a new report warns.

Delta will offer coach passengers a free cocktail on long haul flights.

Vegan "meat" makers sue Mississippi over what to call it.

Facebook's crypto plans are drawing criticism in Washington.

Nothing makes a professional chef cringe more than seeing an amateur work the grill at a summer barbecue. Sausages explode like fireworks; fatty burgers turning to hockey pucks as their delicious juices drip into the flames; flaky fish break apart over the heat. We spoke to the experts to put together what we're calling the Do Not Grill List.

