The Federal Reserve’s debate shifted from how much to cut interest rates later this month to whether to move at all after hiring in June exceeded the expectations of economists.

President Donald Trump delivered a 4th of July speech on the National Mall that put himself at the center of the Independence Day celebration. Writing in Bloomberg Opinion, Jonathan Bernstein called the event "offensive."

China continues to demand that the U.S. remove all the tariffs placed on Chinese goods as a condition for reaching a trade deal.

Amazon asked for U.S. permission to launch 3,236 communications satellites, joining a new space race to offer internet service from low orbits.

The Justice Department hasn’t yet decided how—or even whether—it will move ahead with a plan to include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census.

A simple climate fix may be hiding in plain sight: 3.5 million square miles of land capable of supporting new forests and removing 750 billion tons of CO2 from the air.

Democratic presidential candidates are trying to find a narrow path between two competing constituencies: those who favor single-payer insurance and those who believe that calling for the end of private insurance is political suicide. Allow us to explain.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? In recognition of American exceptionalism in equity markets, the Bloomberg cross asset reporter is pondering about the prolonged, multi-decade outperformance of U.S. relative to global stocks.

U.S. coal baron Christopher Cline died in a helicopter crash.

MAD Magazine will leave newsstands after a 67-year run.

Qatar experiences economic whiplash after World Cup construction.

Europe has five requirements before Boeing 737 Max can fly again.

EU officials are considering Mark Carney for top IMF job.

A major Deutsche Bank client has been pulling its money.

The battle to hire bankers post-Brexit is heating up.

Bentley is on a roll this summer. In June it presented the all-new V8 version of its best-selling car ever, the Continental GT. A week later, its 12-cylinder counterpart beat a Porsche 911 Turbo S to set a new Pike’s Peak record. In August, the automaker will unveil the third generation of its $230,000 flagship Flying Spur. But the least expensive option in its portfolio, the $158,000 Bentayga Hybrid SUV, just might be one of the brand's' best.

