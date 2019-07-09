(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

While President Donald Trump’s effort to hobble the Affordable Care Act seemed to gain ground in a New Orleans courtroom, his attempt to find a legal way around the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block a citizenship question from the 2020 Census hit a roadblock. A lower court judge ruled that a new team chosen to replace U.S. lawyers who suddenly dropped off the administration effort can’t join the case.

Here are today’s top stories

You’ve been warned: This survivor of the Lehman Brothers collapse is getting ready for the next credit downturn.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr won’t recuse himself from the sex trafficking prosecution of fund manager Jeffrey Epstein, with whom Trump once socialized. Barr’s former law firm was once hired by Epstein.

Barr’s subordinates at the Justice Department, meanwhile, encouraged anyone with information about Epstein’s conduct to come forward, including any bold-faced names who may have hitched a ride on his private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express” by the tabloids.

Wall Street is certain the Fed will cut rates this month, but it doesn’t have a clue what the central bank will do next.

DNA-testing service Vitagene left thousands of client health reports exposed online for years, exactly the sort of thing privacy advocates have been warning consumers about.

Britain’s House of Commons backed a plan designed to prevent the next prime minister from forcing a no-deal Brexit. The margin was one vote.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says maybe you should stop looking for the end of good times. While there are all kinds of crosswinds and headline risk, perhaps people should be open to the idea that not much has changed since 2009.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Tech stocks pulled the market higher on the eve of Fed testimony.

The Bidens earned $15 million since Trump took office.

This budget airline fell 38% after a trading error by a local broker.

Deutsche Bank lured employees to Florida. Their fate is unknown.

Hyundai is on its way into the big U.S. pickup truck market.

Those vitamin supplements you take? They could be hurting you.

Experts fear a child virus that can paralyze will return to the U.S.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador donned a beaded necklace and bowed his head before a fire pit, asking Mother Earth for permission to build a railroad through the heart of Mayan territory. The line, which will stretch 900 miles, may carry more than 8,000 passengers a day and serve some of the country’s most popular tourist destinations. It also threatens the rainforests.

