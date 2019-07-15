(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will vote on a resolution condemning President Donald Trump for his Twitter attacks on four female Democratic lawmakers, all persons of color. When asked whether he was concerned that white nationalists backed his remarks—deemed racist by Democrats and a few Republicans—Trump said “it doesn’t concern me because many people agree with me.”

A technology rally drove the Nasdaq-100 Index to a fresh record at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings and economic data. The Dow and S&P 500 hit records last week.

Children living in states with strict firearm laws are less likely to die from gun violence than those in states with lax restrictions, a new study shows.

Matteo Salvini, the euroskeptic strongman of Italian politics, can’t seem to shut down a scandal over alleged illegal financing from Russia.

Everyone is coming after Google, but Bloomberg Businessweek says there’s an easier way to break up its monopoly on search.

Uber and Lyft ridership fell in May after the companies decided to pass the cost of the nation’s first minimum wage rule for drivers onto customers.

Timothy L. O’Brien, reflecting on Trump’s targeting of four progressive U.S. representatives nicknamed “The Squad,” wrote in Bloomberg Opinion that “if there was ever any doubt that the president is a racist and a bigot and is willing to pander to racists and bigots to continue holding office, the tweets he aimed at ‘The Squad’ on Sunday should put all of that to rest.”

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter said the defining feature of last week’s cross-asset trade was the ability of U.S. equities to set fresh record highs in spite of, or perhaps because of, a brisk sell-off in the safest government bonds.

This is where you should invest $10,000 right now.

The Trump administration lines up against Bitcoin.

Remember Jon Corzine? The SEC sure does.

Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims tell a judge to deny him bail.

Facebook’s big Libra launch only fanned the flames for critics.

Instacart wants workers to take jobs that aren’t worth it.

Cancun has a really nasty seaweed problem that’s scaring tourists.

Young professionals want a career that makes a difference even if it doesn’t pay a lot. The conundrum is that exploding student debt and jobs concentrated in expensive cities make this a challenge. Bloomberg Work Wise, a series of reports on how to achieve that balance, shows you how to thread that needle.

