On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy said Americans would land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth by the end of the decade. Fifty years ago this week, NASA fulfilled his pledge. But just like the 1960s, today’s America is being torn apart by issues much closer to the ground, and its budget priorities are decidedly terrestrial. NASA needs to sell the public on the purpose and expense of a return to the stars, and it’s using 21st century media technology to do it.

Here are today’s top stories

The House of Representatives was preparing to act Wednesday on a bid to start impeachment proceedings against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The second-deadliest outbreak of the Ebola virus has become an international public health emergency, the World Health Organization said.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut sued the Trump administration again over a provision in the 2017 tax law that limited write-offs for state and local taxes, which critics said disproportionately punish states that tend to vote Democratic.

Meanwhile, a New York state law aimed at protecting tenants from skyrocketing rents may be slowing building sales. Landlords are unhappy.

Betsy DeVos has spent her time in the Trump administration rolling back Obama-era protections for students, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Feeding 10 billion people will require genetically modified food in a world beset by rising temperatures and scarcer water supplies.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says it’s been a great time for selling volatility in U.S. stocks, with a gauge of the strategy’s monthly profit and loss statement sustaining a high level throughout July. But that may change soon.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Businessweek reports Elon Musk’s Neuralink is ready for surgery.

Meanwhile, Tesla just cut the price of a loaded Model 3 by $6,410.

Netflix raised prices, so subscribers—and Wall Street— dropped it.

Most of the world’s companies are duds, this stock picker says.

Ray Dalio says gold may be getting more important.

Bloomberg Opinion: China is the biggest protectionist threat.

Cannabis purveyors think your pet needs to calm down.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Work Wise

These are the happiest professions in America. The U.S. has long identified itself as the shining beacon of capitalism, where working hard was always in the pursuit of more money. So one might presume that the happiest people would be the richest, right? Guess again: Bloomberg Work Wise has a surprise for you.

