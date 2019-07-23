(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Boris Johnson, the public face of the Brexit campaign, won the contest to succeed Theresa May as British prime minister, taking over a government on the brink. Johnson has just 100 days to negotiate a new divorce deal with the European Union before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc at the end of October.

Senior U.S. trade officials are set to travel to China next Monday for the first high-level, face-to-face trade negotiations between the world’s two biggest economies since talks broke down in May.

Southwest Airlines has been canceling 150 flights a day since the Boeing 737 Max was grounded. Yet it won't bring back used 737 models to help cover the flying void.

Brian Niccol took over the top job at Chipotle Mexican Grill 505 days ago, driving the stock from a five-year low to a record high this month. Can he maintain the momentum?

Globalization isn't dying. It's evolving, and we have the data to prove it. For better or worse, we are more exposed to a global forces than ever before.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller will testify to Congress on Wednesday about Russia, Donald Trump an obstruction of justice. Here's what to expect.

A decade of low interest rates has transformed the world of borrowers, bankers, money mangers and retirees, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

What’s Sid Verma thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says calls for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield to head to zero aren't as crazy as they sound if central bankers fail to impress markets or the economy shows signs of wobbling.

Value stocks haven't traded this low in nearly half a century.

What it's like to steer an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz.

When it comes to credit card rewards, cash is king.

Mark Esper was confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The stock frenzy in China's new trading board is already fading.

Trump administration moves to end food stamps for 3 million people.

NBA rookie phenom Zion Williamson signed a shoe deal with Nike.

Most states have statutes giving companies the right to drug-test the people they hire, and to fire them for coming to work under the influence; in the ones that don’t, courts have largely blessed the process. The precedents are murkier when it comes to employees who partake in a state-sanctioned, medically helpful drug in their off hours—and even more so for those who partake recreationally where it’s legal to do so. Until the last few years, courts had largely backed companies that enforce zero-tolerance drug-free workplace policies. But with legalization sweeping the country and stigmas about pot smokers fading, judges and lawmakers are beginning to side with employees.

