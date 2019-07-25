(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

U.S. stocks fell from record highs amid a torrent of corporate results, while the euro swung between gains and losses. European bond yields climbed from all-time lows after Mario Draghi didn’t give markets more of a dovish signal.

The fallout from the global ban on Boeing's 737 Max deepened as American Airlines warned that profit this year would take a $400 million hit, and Southwest Airlines scratched the jet from its schedule into next year.

Elon Musk had a mixed day. Tesla shares plummeted as much as 13% after a worse-than expected loss, but Boring Co. raised $120 million in outside investment.

The Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur who postponed his charity lunch with Warren Buffett apologized for "excessively" promoting the event, noting it raised concerns among authorities.

It's been two years since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced plans for a $500 billion megacity called "Neom." Construction is now underway.

Jewelry maker Alex and Ani was once the public example of a happy Bank of America customer. Now, it’s suing the lender for more than $1 billion in damages and alleging discrimination.

Motorcycle manufacturers, anxious to find new audiences after a decade of declining sales, are embracing women-only rallies.

What’s Sid Verma thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is processing Mario Draghi's press conference. The ECB president urged governments to ready their ammunition, saying monetary policy alone cannot combat a “significant worsening” of the economy.

Trade tensions likely helped push down U.S. GDP last quarter.

Boris Johnson will “turbo-charge” preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

Want to buy a home in NYC? Renting may be a better bet.

Conspiracy theorists abound in climate conversations on YouTube.

The U.S. is so hot that pigs are getting skinnier, boosting prices.

Rudy Giuliani had to borrow from Trump's lawyer to pay his taxes.

What's so special about a Rolex Submariner? We're glad you asked.

After a slow start, Elizabeth Warren has not only pulled herself into the top tier of Democratic hopefuls, but forced the other to follow her lead with a fusillade of aggressive proposals. The Massachusetts senator wants to break up big tech companies, abolish private health insurance, cancel student loan debt and establish free public college and universal health care. Her bold ideas could win back the Oval Office—or cost Democrats everything.

