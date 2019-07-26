(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

House Democrats on Friday took a significant step toward opening an inquiry into impeaching President Donald Trump as the House Judiciary Committee asked a federal court to force the release of grand jury information from Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Here are today’s top stories

The Justice Department approved T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint, a deal it rejected under the Obama administration. The decision could reshape the wireless industry.

Trump failed to achieve his much-ballyhooed 3% target for economic growth in 2018 after all, updated government data show.

Tensions between Hong Kong and the government in Beijing are increasingly spilling outside China’s borders, and there's no end in sight.

Wanda Vazquez, Puerto Rico's next governor, hasn't even been sworn in yet. She's already under investigation for possible corruption.

The IRS is warning more than 10,000 holders of cryptocurrency that they may be subject to penalties for skirting taxes on their virtual investments.

Is the Knicks' James Dolan the worst owner in professional sports, asks Bloomberg Businessweek. (A reporter was booted from Dolan's band's gig on Long Island in pursuit of answers.)

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says it's worth reviewing recent primer on the rise of negative-yielding bonds in Businessweek, which makes a number of points that are often lost in discussions on the topic.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Trump threatened France over a new digital tax.

Technology shares propelled U.S. stocks to all-time highs.

Drones are increasingly doing deadly work so you don't have to.

Tesla is losing a founder, and a piece of its soul.

Think the legroom on planes is bad now? It's going to get worse.

1,500 pounds of gold was stolen in three minutes.

Where the wealthy go in private jets, from Bahamas to Barbados.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

Shark tourism generates more than $300 million a year in places such as Australia, the Bahamas, and New Zealand. But on Cape Cod, the Massachusetts seaside destination where growing numbers of great whites have taken to summering over the past decade, local business owners are just learning how to profitably balance the relationship between predator and prey.

