(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said talks with China planned for next month could be called off after the trade war between the world’s biggest economies abruptly escalated in recent days. “We’ll see whether or not we keep our meeting in September,” Trump said as he left the White House Friday for a fundraiser in the Hamptons. The president also tamped down speculation that the U.S. would intervene in currency markets to devalue the dollar.

Having a powerful mentor is a proven way to get ahead at work, but not all sponsors get the same results. Those who have a white male advocate often end up with higher pay, and most of those employees are white men.

Former Vice President Joe Biden told a group of mostly Asian and Hispanic voters in Iowa that “poor kids are just as bright” as white children.

It appears increasingly likely that Britain may split from the EU without a deal. The idea of the pound falling to parity also seems less far-fetched.

America's obsession with beef is killing leather. The rise of athleisure and "vegan" clothing is speeding the decline of an iconic U.S. industry.

China clamped down on Cathay Pacific Airways after employees of Hong Kong’s dominant airline joined anti-Beijing protests.

Malaysia filed criminal charges against more than a dozen current and former senior Goldman Sachs employees it alleges were involved in the 1MDB fraud.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross asset reporter has bonds on his mind. For most of 2019, the prevailing theory was that the rally in bonds did more to support risk assets, through boosting valuations and expectations for looser Federal Reserve policy, than hurt them, by reflecting lower future growth expectations. The limitations of this worldview were laid bare this week. Bonds were the foundation of the rally; now they're the bricks in the wall of worry.

The fate of the world's largest ETF is tied to 11 random millennials.

El Paso shooting suspect confessed to targeting Mexicans.

Zillow's makeover is testing investors' patience.

The U.K. was hit by a power outage during the Friday evening rush.

U.S. stocks slipped on Friday after Trump fanned trade-war flames.

CEOs who cheat in the bedroom will cheat in the boardroom.

Bloomberg Businessweek's guide to the world's best fly-fishing.

Temperatures in Siberia this June and July were the hottest ever charted. The resulting dry conditions fed fires that torched more than 7 million hectares (17 million acres) of wilderness in just two months. Since the beginning of the year, fires have consumed more than 13 million hectares—an area larger than Greece.

