(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

President Donald Trump intensified his effort to crackdown on immigrants, this time by focusing on individuals who are in the U.S. legally. The White House wants to enforce a new rule that could block them from getting green cards if they’ve used government benefits, or are found likely to use them. The new immigration policy, like many others promulgated by the Republican administration, will likely be challenged in court. If it survives, it will fall hardest on low-income workers who perform much of the country’s menial labor on farms and in the service industry.

Here are today’s top stories

The death of alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody over the weekend triggered speculation over the circumstances of what the Bureau of Prisons called an apparent suicide. Epstein, found injured in his cell with neck bruises two weeks ago, had been taken off suicide watch before he died. While Trump administration officials pledged to probe “serious irregularities” at the prison where Epstein was being held, the fight over his mysterious estate could drag on for years.

A failed Russian missile test involving a nuclear power source resulted in the death of five atomic scientists last week, its government said.

Hong Kong airport authorities cancelled flights after protesters swarmed the main terminal. China has stepped up its rhetoric, claiming protesters have committed criminal acts.

U.S. airlines have added new flights, larger planes and more seats, but consumer demand continues to rise. How long will the good times last?

There is a better-than-average chance that your identity has been stolen. It happened to one Bloomberg editor, and it took him six years to get his life back.

Companies are finding it increasingly difficult to separate business from politics. SoulCycle, Equinox, Walmart and L Brands are just the latest to struggle with public outrage.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director spent too much time consuming memes over the weekend. One of them contends that the best way to deal with U.S. trade problems isn’t to impose tariffs, but rather to tax foreign capital inflows. The basic premise is that strong global demand for U.S. assets has had the effect of making the dollar too strong, hurting U.S. exporters and therefore American workers.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The U.S. budget deficit already exceeds last year’s total figure.

The key to understanding today’s consumer is ketchup.

Argentina may be headed toward another debt crisis.

Huawei’s founder wants an “invincible iron army” to fight America.

U.S. stocks fell more than 1% as global bonds rallied.

As much as 20% of Manhattan storefronts are vacant.

The world’s wealthiest family gets $4 million richer every hour.

What you’ll want to see in Bloomberg Pursuits

Princess Yachts was sinking financially as recently as 2016 when executive chairman Antony Sheriff arrived, not long after leaving McLaren Automotive. He had no experience boatbuilding and could have tried to cut costs by outsourcing and reducing jobs. Instead, he’s expanded staff by almost 50% and improved the company’s offerings with the assistance of famed Italian design house Pininfarina. Today, the growing number of super-rich have been gobbling up the new boats, making Princess one of the U.K.’s largest specialist manufacturers.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in Portland at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.