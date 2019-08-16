(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan channeled President Franklin D. Roosevelt when it came to assessing predictions that the recovery is ending and a downturn beginning. Moynihan cautioned that stirring up fear of what Democrats are already calling the Trump recession may make it actually come to pass. Moynihan’s words of warning came two days after he and other bank chiefs discussed the economy, and the market’s sharp drop, in a teleconference with President Donald Trump.

Republicans and independents are losing faith in the economy at the steepest rates of Trump’s presidency, a consumer sentiment index shows.

U.S. stocks rose for a second day as investors speculated that Europe would roll out a stimulus package if the region’s growth continued to falter.

For the first time, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange will allow investors to buy derivatives that pay out in Bitcoin.

China’s biggest energy firm is backing away from direct purchases of Venezuelan crude as Trump tightens sanctions against that country.

Buried under six-figure student debt? Think you’ll eventually pay it off? Well, Bloomberg Businessweek reports that it’s just as likely you’ll die before that happens.

Farmers are increasingly planting crops you may not like but are really good at fighting global warming. One of the biggest fuels of global warming, meanwhile, is industrial meat production, and plant-based substitutes are popping up everywhere. Don’t believe us? Check the Bloomberg Impossible Burger Stalker, and you’ll see.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter is thinking about how low Treasury yields have to go in order to protect investors once the next bear market arrives.

