Twitter and Facebook on Monday said China used fake accounts to undermine the Hong Kong protest movement. Both companies concluded the accounts were part of a coordinated state-backed operation, and removed them from the platforms.

U.S. stocks rallied after the Trump administration signaled progress on trade negotiations and speculation grew that major central banks will keep shoring up their economies.

Leaders at some of the world’s largest companies said they plan to abandon the long-held view that shareholders’ interests should come first amid growing public discontent over income inequality and the burgeoning cost of health care and higher education.

Britain is headed towards a no-deal Brexit. To prepare the public, Boris Johnson's government is planning a publicity blitz.

President Donald Trump continued his assault on the Federal Reserve, urging it to cut interest rates by a full percentage point.

U.S. wireless carriers have long said they may slow video traffic on their networks to avoid congestion. But new research shows the throttling happens pretty much everywhere all the time.

"Deepfakes," or synthetic media manipulations aided by AI, have historically been terrifying. Now investors are turning the technology into an app.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross asset reporter is wondering whether Germany's commitment to boost deficit spending if the economy tanks is as good of news as the market thinks it is.

Democratic candidates are raising cash in rich enclaves.

Some homebuyers are effectively being paid to take out mortgages.

Bees are dropping dead, sending a message to humans.

All the "Tesla killers" are having a hard time killing Tesla.

China could overwhelm the U.S. military in Asia, think tank warns.

NYPD fires officer for the 2014 choking death of Eric Garner.

Amazon wants to catch up to its rivals by putting Alexa in cars.

Porsche's Nazi Car Stalls in Auction Blunder

During Saturday night’s highly charged standing-room only auction in downtown Monterey, California, auctioneers at RM Sotheby’s premier sale dimmed the lights and showed a promotional video for the much-anticipated sale of the 1939 Type 64. The controversial silver coupe had been expected to sell for some $20 million, but the video rocked the audience. In the end, the car didn't sell at all.

