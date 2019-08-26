(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

It's been an eventful G-7 summit. French President Emmanuel Macron invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, whose country has divided group members ever since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of a nuclear deal with the country lat year. (Trump said he'd be willing to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani under “correct” circumstances.) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the American leader to dial down the trade war and went for a swim. Trump, meanwhile, said he wants to invite Russia's Vladimir Putin to next year's summit, and delivered an extended sales pitch to host that event at his Miami resort. Here's the latest.

Here are today’s top stories

Trump said Monday that China wants "very badly" to make a trade deal, offering a more conciliatory tone after escalating tensions in recent days. U.S. stocks rallied.

The president's tweets are changing the rules of the markets. For investment professionals, there's little choice but to follow along.

The road to a world powered by renewable energy is littered with unintended consequences. Like a 40,000% surge in electricity prices.

A fund manager who beat 98% of her peers doesn't think investors should cash out. Joanna Kwok is staying calm, staying put and buying stocks.

The union behind the “Fight For $15” minimum wage campaign has a new target: Highway rest stops, where government ownership and oversight could help establish labor’s long-sought foothold in fast food.

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden likes to cite his lead in polls as a reason to support him. That lead may be shrinking.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director is considering the U.S. dollar. As Bank of England Governor Mark Carney laid out in his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, while the U.S. accounts for a smaller and smaller share of global GDP, the dollar remains stubbornly dominant thanks to, in his words, its "huge network effects." The growing mismatch has been identified as the source of all kinds of problems.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The IMFF's biggest loan ever is in danger of falling apart.

Newark, NJ will raise $120 million for new pipes to fix its water crisis.

The fires in the Amazon are bad. Fires in Angola are worse.

Chewing tobacco is getting a makeover.

Popeye's knew exactly what it was doing with its chicken sandwich.

Judge orders J&J to pay $572 million for its role in the opioid crisis.

The argument for bringing your kids on safari.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

On the Texas side of the the Permian Basin, oil and gas producers can drill and frack with relatively few bureaucratic hurdles. In New Mexico, 90% of Permian production takes place on lands owned by federal or state government, meaning companies need additional approvals from either the U.S. Bureau of Land Management or the state’s Land Office and Oil Conservation Division. That sets up a classic test in a state that turned politically blue this year. New Mexico has to decide how far it’s willing to go with a proposed rule to limit methane emissions, a key part of the new Democratic governor’s efforts to fight climate change.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in Portland at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.