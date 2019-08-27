(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Perhaps nobody was more surprised to hear that China had called President Donald Trump’s administration to restart trade talks than the government in Beijing itself. After a weekend of confusing signals, Trump’s credibility has become a key obstacle for China to reach a lasting deal with the U.S. —Josh Petri

Here are today’s top stories

Philip Morris is in talks to reunite with Altria Group more than 10 years after the tobacco giants split their operations.

A former Uber engineer was charged with stealing driverless technology from Alphabet's Waymo unit.

BP agreed to sell its entire business in Alaska to Hilcorp Energy for $5.6 billion, ending a six-decade presence in the state.

The self-proclaimed inventor of Bitcoin is warning that billions of dollars could soon flood the crypto market after an unfavorable court hearing.

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday invited Jeffrey Epstein's accusers to speak at a hearing to air their grievances in public.

The Fed shouldn't enable Donald Trump, writes Bill Dudley in Bloomberg Opinion. The central bank should refuse to play along with an economic disaster in the making.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The recent slowdown in Germany doesn't seem to have changed the thinking of Jens Weidmann, the famously hawkish head of the Bundesbank.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

JPMorgan says the time to buy stocks is approaching.

This golf ball could help you cheat by finding the hole every time.

U.S. stocks finished lower after a seesaw session.

Disney prepares to open its second Star Wars park this week.

Wall Street, meanwhile, prepares for the end of Libor.

Beer pong could get more environmentally friendly.

Lamborghini will ship your luggage. It may not fit in its new car.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Images of the Amazon forest burning have flooded the internet in recent days, compelling celebrities from Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen to global leaders attending the G-7 meeting in Biarritz, France, to appeal for action. Cutting and burning alerts in the 2 million-square-mile rainforest, home to 10% of all known plant and animal species, have soared to multiyear highs over the past weeks. Here's what the devastation looks like on the ground.

