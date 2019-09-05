(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Doctors are warning of a threat to cancer patients that’s proving deadlier than tumors: untreatable infections from superbugs impervious to existing medications. People undergoing chemotherapy in India are on the front lines of a worldwide spread of bacteria that the most potent antibiotics can’t fight, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

Here are today’s top stories

U.S. stocks surged and Treasuries tumbled after China and the U.S. agreed to trade talks early next month. Strong private payrolls data and a positive reading on the services sector also diluted recession fears.

But don’t count your chickens yet. Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Diallo said there’s a 25% chance of a U.S. recession this year—adding that, when it happens, the Fed will be ill-positioned to combat it.

Apple is developing in-screen fingerprint technology for its 2020 iPhones, allowing for almost the entire face of the smartphone to be a screen.

More people are trading cryptocurrencies, right? Nope. After peaking in 2017, interest in funny money has been declining.

T-Mobile is trying to make the case that Sprint is on its deathbed and that T-Mobile alone can save it, Tara Lachapelle writes in Bloomberg Opinion. That’s rich coming from the company that helped put it there, she says.

SoftBank and its affiliates own about 29% of WeWork. The sizable stake shows how the Japanese conglomerate’s fortunes may be tied to those of the co-working startup and its coming IPO.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is concerned about market disconnect. Wall Street’s bubbly numbers don’t match the worried rhetoric about a possible recession. Equities don’t seem to reflect concerns about an inverted yield curve and a Fed that needs to cut aggressively to get ahead of a recession, Joe says.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Democrats agreed on game-changing plans to fight climate change.

Friday’s U.S. jobs report may be skewed by the coming census.

Guess what? U.S. companies are borrowing even more money.

Labour takes control of the U.K. Brexit fight and snap election plans.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson racked up yet another loss: his brother.

Angela Merkel’s U-turn on China may have come too late.

Peter Thiel’s secretive data mining firm wants private money.

What you’ll want to read tonight

The moon is all the rage. China wants to send people there and so does NASA (again). Just about every country with a space program has some near-term ambition to land on it. Now, there’s a new entrant in the space race: Silicon Valley. Lunar real estate prices must be climbing already.

