U.S. President Donald Trump, still smarting from the fallout over his cancelled Taliban summit at Camp David, tweeted Tuesday that he fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, unceremoniously ending the tenure of yet another senior administration official. But there’s a he said-he said problem: Bolton contends that he offered to resign yesterday, and Trump responded by telling him they would “‘talk about it tomorrow.’”

After Parliament blocked a no deal-Brexit and a snap election as part of a growing list of defeats for Boris Johnson, the U.K. prime minister promised to work for a deal with the European Union.

The world must invest $1.8 trillion by 2030 to prepare for the effects of global warming. A new report said the payoff could be four times that.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled new iPhones, iPads and watch models while announcing pricing for its upcoming streaming service.

Canadian attorney David Fasken paid $1.50 an acre in 1913 for an area covering 250 square miles in the Permian Basin. Today, it could be worth $7 billion.

The chain &Pizza is known for offbeat personalized pies (ingredients range from shrimp to mushroom truffle sauce). But what really sets it apart is the fact that its employees are among the best-paid fast-food workers in the U.S.

America's richest, including Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, could have lost half their wealth under Senator Elizabeth Warren's tax plan.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director wants to make sure you've noticed that European banks are having a nice run. The Euro Stoxx Banks Price index is seeing its best five days since April 2017. Shares of Deutsche Bank are up about 25% since their August low.

Concerts are more expensive than ever, but fans keep paying up.

The Mar-a-Lago trial opens with a plea—for underwear.

Men at Victoria's Secret lay out a female-driven turnaround plan.

After a World Cup win, U.S. women's soccer aims for the big league.

Is your Amazon habit wrecking the planet? If you have to ask...

Seventy percent of new AmEx customers pay annual fees.

Jack Ma ends his 20-year reign over Alibaba.

One of the hottest launches at the Frankfurt auto show wasn’t a $1 million supercar or mass-market bestseller but an updated version of a boxy, no-frills favorite of farmers, explorers and the military. The new Land Rover Defender, which traces its heritage back almost to World War II, was unveiled Tuesday, three years after stricter emissions and safety standards consigned the go-anywhere original to the history books.

