Ten Democratic presidential candidates gathered in Houston on Thursday night for an almost three-hour debate. Former Vice President Joseph Biden appeared to escape unscathed, fending off attacks about his record on immigration and his age. Healthcare was the dominant issue of the evening, taking up 21% of the discussion time. Here's everything the candidates discussed.

House Republicans are also gearing up for the 2020 election. Their strategy: Pledge to reduce the massive debt they helped grow.

WeWork is pressing ahead with plans for a public listing, announcing a series of governance changes aimed at shoring up a sagging valuation.

Zantac, a stomach drug taken by millions, could be tainted with the same cancer-causing agent that sparked a worldwide recall of blood-pressure pills.

President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit accusing him of illegally profiting from the presidency, a federal appeals court ruled.

China told its biggest state-run firms to take control of Hong Kong companies, Reuters reported, a move that would extend the mainland’s reach in a city rocked by democracy protests.

Toyota is taking the best solar panels money can buy, combining them with super-efficient batteries and decades of experience manufacturing automobiles and trying to make a car that will run forever.

What’s Lorcan Roche Kelly thinking? The Bloomberg cross-asset editor says there was a rule of thumb for assessing the effectiveness of the European Central Bank during the old days of the European sovereign-debt crisis. The more opposition in the so-called core euro-area countries to the monetary policy, the more likely it was to be effective. By that measure, the reaction to yesterday's ECB announcements suggests that open-ended quantitative easing, a rate cut and other measures to help banks could be exactly what the region's economy needs.

AI and automation are coming for bond salespeople.

Carl Icahn is heading to Florida for the lower tax rates.

The U.S. sanctioned North Korean hackers for online attacks.

Ōra King salmon is the Wagyu beef of the sea.

Jack Dorsey's Square is testing a free stock trading service.

The fascinating history of the 60 Minutes stopwatch.

Porsche and Tesla are facing off at the Nurburgring.

Massive purchases of open space by moneyed buyers are shifting the traditional ownership model of ranches and small farms, most of which have historically been family-owned. They’re also creating new pockets of wealth as asset-rich, cash-poor farmers sell out.

