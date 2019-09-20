(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The retreat is beginning with tiny steps, like taxpayer buyouts for homeowners in flood-prone areas from New Orleans to New York City and Texas to Florida. As people marched all over the world on Friday, furious at how their fellow humans have despoiled the planet and poisoned its atmosphere, the planet is pushing back.

Here are today’s top stories

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to meet next week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly as reports swirl around what a U.S. intelligence official said about the men, and what the administration refuses to reveal. The Washington Post reported Trump urged Zelensky to investigate the son of former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden, the current frontrunner for the Democratic Party nomination in 2020.

Rural Americans helped put Trump in office. Now they’re addicted to his $28 billion welfare program, one meant to soften the blow of his trade war.

After another global bank cut off convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, his wealth found a home at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Mitsubishi said a rogue oil trader at its Singapore unit lost $320 million in unauthorized transactions disguised as legitimate hedges for customers.

Nigeria wants to issue identity numbers for as many as 50 million citizens per year.

John and Patrick Collison sold their first company for $5 million when they were still teens. Now, a little more than a decade later, their second startup is valued at $35 billion, making them Ireland’s richest entrepreneurs.

What’s Chris Anstey thinking? The Bloomberg managing editor is considering Japan’s central bank, and how it says it’s readier than ever to ease monetary policy, but also wants higher rates. The bank pioneered quantitative easing decades ago and, Chris says, is still heading into uncharted territory.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The U.S.-China trade war sent stocks downward this week.

But these indicators paint a rosy picture of the U.S. economy.

Japan has a population problem, and its economy is straining.

Why China detained a FedEx pilot.

The world’s biggest offshore wind farm will be as cheap as coal.

This billionaire is spreading the wealth at Morehouse.

Two U.S. swing states lost the most jobs last year.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

What’s a recovering banker to do? Start a restaurant, of course. Money, connections, analytical skills and business acumen: the best of them already have what they need.

