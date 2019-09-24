(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged he would release the transcript of a July telephone call with the president of Ukraine in a last ditch effort to head off the growing furor over allegations he sought foreign help to smear former Vice President Joseph Biden. It didn’t work. At the close of business, Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it official: The House is moving forward with a formal impeachment inquiry.

Here are today’s top stories

Jonathan Bernstein predicts in Bloomberg Opinion that Trump will be impeached.

Trump was subdued during his address to the UN General Assembly, but the speech still managed help knock $56 billion off the value of some big tech companies.

Greta Thunberg is right, most world leaders say: They are failing to protect the planet. Trump, meanwhile, mocked the teenage activist.

Boris Johnson vowed to force the U.K. out of the European Union with or without a deal, despite suffering yet another in a lengthening series of Brexit defeats. This time he was dressed down by Britain’s highest court.

Adam Neumann stepped down as CEO of WeWork after a plan to take the company public hit a wall.

Harvard University’s endowment fund made a $270 million bet on the most exotic of investments: Brazilian farmland. It did not go well.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director says it looks like the experts were right about last week’s craziness in the repo market. The Fed managed to bring things under control and there don’t appear to be any wider systemic ramifications. At least not yet.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The world’s wealthiest families are stockpiling cash for a recession.

Senator Bernie Sanders wants to cut billionaire fortunes in half.

Google contract workers voted to unionize.

A private equity firm wants to build a train to Las Vegas.

NYC's billionaires’ row will be home to a “5-star” drug rehab facility.

Boeing works to win over pilots ahead of 737 Max return.

How World War I changed watches forever.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

For one brief week, listeners to a podcast dedicated to rebutting the writings of Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman form a community on the waves, one that believes taxes are theft and that most big societal institutions are rigged. They are largely white and generally open to home-schooling their children. Welcome aboard.

