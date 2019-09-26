(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Multiple White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president. The administration attempted to “lock down” records of the interaction in which Trump attempted to seek foreign assistance in his reelection bid, according to a whistle-blower’s complaint made public Thursday.

Here are today’s top stories

The full whistleblower complaint cites multiple laws the president might have violated, implicates Rudy Giuliani as a "central figure," and says Attorney General William Barr "appears to be involved" as well. Barr hasn't recused himself from the matter and the Justice Department says he has never discussed Ukraine with Trump or Giuliani.

Trump reacted to the days events with a flurry of tweets, warning "the markets would crash" if House Democrats impeachment inquiry proceeds. (U.S. stocks on Thursday were little changed.) The president's attempt to talk his way out of impeachment appears to have backfired.

WeWork is losing millions of dollars a day and may only have enough cash to last to next spring. The company is selling its corporate jet and three side businesses acquired in recent years.

Ellie Cachette said she had $1 billion to give venture capitalists, and many were eager to go into business with her. The deals didn't go exactly as planned.

The number of vaping-related lung-injury cases has surged to 805, U.S. public-health officials said, as the mysterious epidemic continues to expand with no clear cause identified. Twelve deaths have been linked to the ailment. The crisis is highlighting just how little people know about the substances they are vaping.

Flight shame is an increasingly common human emotion. Consumer guilt about the environmental cost of travel is also a growing threat to airlines in Europe and beyond.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking? The Bloomberg news director is considering the argument of two former Fed officials who say the bank should purchase $250 billion worth of Treasuries over the next two quarters in order to calm the waters of the repo market. Nobody should get too worked up about this idea, Joe says. If the Fed buys $1 billion worth of Treasuries from you, you're not any richer. You still just have $1 billion worth of assets!

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Saudi prince says Khashoggi murder happened on his "watch."

Saudi women are pushing the limits of what they can wear.

Peloton's IPO was the third worst unicorn debut since 2008.

Venezuela has a Bitcoin stash and doesn't know what to do with it.

Samuel L. Jackson is an investor in an expanding chicken chain.

Boris Johnson won't apologize after suspending UK Parliament.

Your complete guide to tipping in the new gig economy.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

Kanoa Igarashi was the youngest surfer to make the professional tour. Now, ranked No. 6 in the world and with earnings of almost $2 million last year, he’s one of the sport’s ­highest-paid athletes, and busy preparing for the upcoming 2020 Olympics.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in Portland at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.