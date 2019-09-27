(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

President Donald Trump used a closed-door gathering with U.S. diplomats to attack former Vice President Joseph Biden while disparaging the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the Congressional impeachment inquiry. “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information,” Trump said. He also made what appeared to be a thinly veiled threat.

Here are today’s top stories

The scandal is emerging as the most serious threat to Trump's presidency so far, and some, like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are scrambling to insulate themselves (and fellow Republicans) from the damage. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday was subpoenaed by House Democrats. Even the Kremlin appears worried, saying it hopes the White House doesn't release transcripts of Trump’s conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump administration officials are discussing ways to limit U.S. investors’ portfolio flows into China in a move that would have repercussions for billions of dollars in investments. The discussions are occurring as Washington and Beijing negotiate a potential truce in the trade war.

Trash is more important to many Russians than democracy. So Putin has declared war on garbage as his popularity wanes.

Auto workers fear they may go the way of the milkman. Electric vehicles have fewer parts, require less labor to build and are gaining in popularity.

Senior U.K. police officers have raised concerns that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit rhetoric is increasing the safety risk to politicians as Britain heads toward a divisive general election.

It’s not easy, being Warren Buffett. Hedge funds are struggling to replicate Berkshire Hathaway’s reinsurance success.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter says the U.S. stock market has a dependency issue: it can’t go up unless Treasury yields do. That’s only a mild exaggeration. For the past two months, more than 75% of days in which the S&P 500 has gained coincided with a rising 10-year Treasury yield.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

THC products are strongly linked to vaping injuries, the CDC says.

Wells Fargo won’t shatter Wall Street’s glass ceiling.

Saudi Arabia drops its dress code for foreign women.

Sony and Disney make peace over a ‘Spider-Man’ partnership.

At least six Boeing 737 Max aircraft will fly again.

Coal is piling up in Europe as more utilities turn to natural gas.

H&M wants more customers to recycle their clothes.

What you’ll want to read in Businessweek

As recently as a few years ago, pop-ups were mostly used for three purposes: experiential marketing exploits, fashion-week stunts or e-brands making the leap to brick-and-mortar. But there’s been a paradigm shift in retail strategy. Pop-ups were once designed to generate social media buzz. Now the goal is to sell as much as possible in a short time.

To contact the author of this story: Josh Petri in Portland at jpetri4@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.