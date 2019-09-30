(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi scolded President Donald Trump, saying he should avoid making things worse for himself. This as Trump appeared to threaten officials who revealed his now-infamous Ukraine call, demanded to know the identity of the whistleblower, cited far-right supporters who predict civil war if he’s impeached and attacked the committee chairman running the inquiry.

Support for removing Trump from office is rising, with Americans now evenly split. Ironically, Trump is basing his campaign strategy on impeachment, especially since core supporters don’t seem to care about his effort to dig up dirt on ex-Vice President Joseph Biden. In fact, the damage to Biden may have already been done.

Trump lawyer Rudolph Giuliani was subpoenaed by the House as part of the impeachment inquiry. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was also subpoenead and has brushed off the whistleblower complaint, was reportedly on the phone when the Ukraine call happened.

Russia, Ukraine....Australia? The New York Times reports that Trump pushed Australia’s prime minister to help Attorney General William Barr with a bid to discredit the Special Counsel’s investigation of alleged collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Joe Nocera writes in Bloomberg Opinion that while Wall Street may find it convenient to call Senator Elizabeth Warren a socialist, she’s not.

Another Texas Republican is retiring from Congress, the sixth this year to forgo a re-election campaign. Meanwhile in New York, a Republican Congressman resigned as he prepared to plead guilty to insider trading.

Powerful figures are gathering 2,500 miles from Wall Street to redesign how IPOs are done, and investment bankers aren’t invited.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director says domestic policy decisions in Beijing that drive Chinese inequality are also contributing to American inequality. This is how.

Two of India’s top investors are attacking Pakistan.

Cape Town wonders where all the great white sharks have gone.

Eike Batista gets eight more years, this time for insider trading.

Forever 21 goes bust after its founders borrowed from their kids.

Russia is considering allowing genetically modified babies.

A Republican law that punishes Democratic-leaning states is upheld.

Apple was denied tariff relief on five Mac Pro parts.

More than 130 years ago, the Orient Express redefined luxury train travel. Although the rail line has gone the way of Amtrak's dining car, a new breed of hotels is ensuring that you can still enjoy the opulence of legendary carriages, without the risk of motion sickness.

