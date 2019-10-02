(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

U.S. stocks tumbled to their lowest point since August after another disappointing report fueled fears that the U.S. economy is slowing, and may soon stall. Treasuries climbed with gold and the yen.

Here are today’s top stories

U.S. President Donald Trump sought to blame the stock market drop on his impeachment. House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff warned that any White House attempt to interfere with the probe would be considered obstruction of justice. Keep up with all the latest developments here.

For a decade, a consulting firm forged business contacts in Ukraine and Russia on behalf of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The firm’s website suddenly vanished after Giuliani’s communications were subpoenaed.

Senator Bernie Sanders temporarily halted his grueling campaign schedule after receiving medical care for a blocked artery.

Wall Street is combining two of its hottest—and riskiest—products into one. Investors hungry for returns can't seem to get enough.

Another slow-motion, man-made environmental disaster has been discovered: Groundwater pumping is causing river flows all across the globe to drop precipitously.

The World Trade Organization gave Trump the go-ahead to impose tariffs on as much as $7.5 billion worth of European exports annually in retaliation for illegal government aid to Airbus.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director knows there’s more than a year to go until the U.S. presidential contest, but chatter about how to trade the election is picking up. Wall Street is pretty terrible at assessing anything political, Joe says. Investors and analysts possess no special wisdom on what goes on in Washington. And often, they’re just 100% wrong.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

Schwab may kill off the fee-based business model altogether.

Microsoft gets back in the phone game with Android software.

Senate Democrats ask the IRS to probe the NRA's tax status.

Here’s how much candidates would pay under their own tax plans.

Trump is set to unveil his own Medicare plan this week.

Scenes from America’s first cannabis cafe.

Texture, flavor, funk: Six rules for building a better cheese board.

What you’ll want to read in Bloomberg Pursuits

Twenty years ago, the Irish Dairy Board shipped a few thousand bricks of its Kerrygold butter to the U.S. The group didn’t have high hopes. American farmers produced enough of their own butter, plus the shipping costs and tariffs meant Kerrygold would be substantially more expensive. Today, Kerrygold is America's second-best selling brand of butter, thanks to its unique power to turn consumers into unpaid, yet vigorous, brand ambassadors.

