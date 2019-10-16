(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution rebuking President Donald Trump for withdrawing American forces from Syria. Trump’s decision cleared the way for Turkey’s military assault on the Kurds, formerly allies of America, and handed leverage in the region to Vladimir Putin. Turkish forces have been accused of conducting roadside executions and killing at least 50 civilians, including children. When asked of their plight Wednesday, Trump dismissed the Kurds, saying “they’re not angels.” Democrats said Trump later had a “meltdown” during a meeting on the topic.

Here are today’s top stories

Housing data out Wednesday reinforced a recent upswing. But when combined with a decline in retail sales, they underscored how difficult it is to predict where the economy is headed. Stocks fell and treasuries rose.

GM and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, clearing the way for a vote Thursday on whether to continue a more than month-long strike.

China threatened to retaliate if the U.S. Congress moved to back Hong Kong democracy protesters. The Senate doesn’t appear worried.

Weeks after a Boeing-made Lion Air 737 Max crashed in the Java Sea, killing all 189 aboard, an airline employee gave investigators photographs meant to show a crucial repair had been properly performed the day before the disaster. The pictures may not show what was claimed.

If you want to be considered part of America’s 1%—you know, those people who Senator Bernie Sanders says are the cause of many of the nation’s ills—you’ll need to make more money. This is how much more.

Ken Fisher is taking a financial hit for his vulgar remarks. Boston joined two other pensions in yanking money from Fisher Investments, bringing the total to more than $900 million.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is mulling Disney+ and how the new competitor to Netflix arguably has the perfect model for 2019. Rather than borrowing money in the bond market to pay for new content, it just monetizes the old stuff (like The Shaggy Dog), and spins cash from assets it already owns.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

The damage to the coming U.S. Census is already done.

Some Canadians don’t want to be part of an oil superpower.

We may have been too optimistic about a Brexit deal.

A 32-year-old woman’s startup just got valued at $3.2 billion.

Bloomberg Opinion: Bad business decisions aren’t just for unicorns.

Even small U.S. cities are being overrun by tourists.

The guide to never being stranded after your flight is cancelled.

What you’ll want to read tonight

Under Armour unveiled a line of spacesuits and boots, part of a long-term partnership with Virgin Group. The clothing, which won’t be available to the public, will be worn by passengers on Virgin Galactic’s commercial space travel service, where for $250,000 you can get a little closer to the stars.

To contact the author of this story: David Rovella in New York at drovella@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.