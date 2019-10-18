(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Boris Johnson may not even get the chance to put his Brexit deal with the European Union to a vote during tomorrow’s rare Saturday session in the House of Commons. Support in Parliament is growing to delay the decision by a week or more.

Associates of Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is fighting extradition to the U.S., were working to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joseph Biden last summer in an effort to get Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s help. At the Justice Department, there may now be worries that any move on behalf of Firtash could look like another quid pro quo.

U.S. equities ended the week on a down note. The dollar weakened to its lowest level since July.

The Federal Reserve’s last words before the customary silence preceding policy makers’ meetings left traders almost certain the central bank is about to deliver its third rate cut in a row.

The Pentagon is delaying a decision to put Lockheed Martin’s beleaguered F-35 fighter into full production. The $428 billion jet was late in starting tests aimed at discovering whether it can even survive the advanced air defense threats it was built to evade.

A high-ranking Boeing pilot working on the troubled 737 Max during its certification expressed misgivings about a feature since implicated in two fatal crashes that killed hundreds of passengers, calling its handling performance “egregious.”

In this city brimming with high-paying jobs, hip bars and new luxury condos, $1 million buys a home that’s 28% smaller than just five years ago. Welcome to Nashville.

What’s Luke Kawa thinking about? The Bloomberg cross-asset reporter contends a semblance of stability might be creeping back into the Treasury market.

The pause in Turkey’s assault on the Kurds may not last long.

The Euro is having a good week, and things may get even better.

A billionaire tells rich folks to stop worrying about Elizabeth Warren.

Former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd dies at age 62.

WeWork is facing an exodus of executives.

Sensing an opening, Democratic Socialists target Trump voters.

The American Dream Mall is a nightmare for New Jersey shoppers.

“South Park” is the latest beneficiary of Hollywood’s rerun mania.The show’s creators and media giant Viacom expect to share between $450 million and $500 million by selling the streaming rights to the animated comedy, one of the longest-running TV series in U.S. history.

