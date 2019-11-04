(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every afternoon? Sign up here

Congress began releasing transcripts from closed-door impeachment depositions Monday as Washington prepares for the public phase. Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified she felt threatened by the way President Donald Trump criticized her in his now infamous call with Ukraine’s president. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland later advised her to give Trump some public praise. Meanwhile, the Justice Department now argues that impeachment panels can’t force officials from the executive branch to testify.

Here are today’s top stories

Here is your guide to all of the players in Trump’s impeachment saga.

Trump suffered another court setback when a federal appeals panel refused to block the Manhattan district attorney’s subpoena of his tax records.

Trump formally began withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

Business school applications are down and tuition is up, so Bloomberg Businessweek asks: Is an MBA still worth it? For those who believe it is, here are the best business schools. Of those choosing to attend, many are putting the planet ahead of profits.

For decades, scientists have sought an affordable and effective way of capturing, storing and releasing solar energy. Researchers in Sweden now say they’ve figured out how to keep it in reserve.

Goldman Sachs announced it would extend parental leave to 20 weeks, up from the 16-week standard for primary caregivers at its rivals.

What’s Joe Weisenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg news director is wondering, like the rest of us, if yields on U.S. government bonds will ever go into negative territory. It remains a hotly debated question, and a fresh report from Bank of America argues that we’ll see such rates in the next downturn. Joe says negative yields only make sense if you think that at some point the Fed is going to cut its short-term policy rate to below zero.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

A lone Bitcoin whale likely fueled the 2017 price surge.

McDonald’s fired its CEO over a relationship with an employee.

Risky mortgage bonds are back and delinquencies are piling up.

The diamond industry is in crisis. De Beers cut prices about 5%.

Prince Charles was reportedly ensnared in a $136 million art hoax.

Facebook is adding more corporate branding to Instagram.

Morgan Stanley says returns will tumble over the next decade.

What you’ll want to read tonight in Businessweek

Finance types have long played a central role in Democratic presidential politics: filling campaign coffers, jockeying for influence and dispensing often unwanted advice to candidates and their staffs. But that system may be in jeopardy. Led by Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, some are spurning donations from private, large-dollar fundraisers, tapping grassroots givers instead. The influx of populist money has put a scare into people accustomed to writing big checks and getting their way.

