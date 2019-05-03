(Bloomberg) -- It will be a summer of options for people in and near the Hamptons.

It’s not only a buyers market in real estate, but there are plenty of new dining spots for the crowds—and one major absence. After two seasons as the area’s primo hangout with bocce courts and lobster boils, Eleven Madison Park’s EMP Summer House won’t reopen this year. But there are several contenders fighting to take its place, with most slated to open Thursday, May 24. Better make your reservations now. Good luck, and happy summering.

Paola’s East

Posh Madison Avenue Italian hangout Paola’s is stepping into the big shoes vacated by the EMP Summer House. Owner Stefano Marracino says that they are taking over the space with an eye for staying longer. He’ll serve a condensed version of his classic Italian menu: cacio e pepe (still New York’s trendiest pasta), linguine with clams, bucatini all’amatriciana with smoked bacon and tomatoes will all be represented. Marraccino says there will be specialties that take advantage of local products, like zucchini flowers, and more fish than is on offer in the city depending on what they can get from local fishermen, although staples like seafood salad and clams on the half shell aren’t going anywhere. The prices will be a little higher than what is on the menu at Madison Avenue, says Marracino, “but reasonable compared to what I saw when I was out there,” in the range of $100 a person. The wine list will be mostly Italian.

And for those who spent long afternoons at EMP, Marracino also says the backyard will continue to have games, but won’t confirm that there will be bocce. He’s also entertaining the idea of live jazz in the popular outdoor space and hosting cooking classes when the summer season is done.

341 Pantigo Rd., East Hampton

Blue Mar Hamptons

Chef Terrence Brennan, a veteran of UWS fine dining and extravagant cheese plates at the now-closed Picholine and Artisanal Fromagerie & Bistro, respectively, will focus on seafood at his pop-up on Southampton’s Main Street. “Now is my time to get obsessed with fish, and this is a good place to do it,” he says. The extravagant menu will run from caviar service served in a silver trough with buttered toast (“none of that other baloney like chopped eggs”) as well as grilled Mediterranean and American seafood from Dover sole to Spanish turbot, tuna, and diver sea scallops. The 200-or-so bottle wine list will include a robust selection of rosé.

136 Main St., Southampton

Showfish at Gurney’s

First things first, despite the strong rumors of nightlife pro Omar Hernandez bringing a club to the new Gurney’s Star Island Resort and Marina in Montauk, complete with $3,000-a-day cabanas, a resort rep says, “It is 100 percent not happening.”

But what is happening after the $13 million renovation is the food. Showfish, a 188-seat destination with chef Jeremy Blutstein, formerly of Almond, is set to prepare locally sourced seafood, a lot of it arriving in the kitchen straight from Gurney’s docks. The Fruits de Mer Showfish platter—with oysters, clams, shrimp cocktails, lobsters, and crab claws—goes for $530 and serves at least eight. There’s a strong local produce program that includes a vegetable “butcher” in action in the middle of the restaurant and dishes like Amagansett Petite Greens with local green strawberries and Woffler rose vinaigrette. For those indulging in carbs, there’s a bread service with features pull-apart Parker House Rolls and a tagliatelle pasta with Maine uni butter and Calabrian chile.

For parties, there are a pair of private dining rooms, and for drinks, a separate lounge, Showfish Bar, at the base of Gurney’s lighthouse with a menu of original and classic cocktails.

32 Star Island Rd., Montauk

Coche Comedor

Next door to Amagansett’s taco and burrito spot La Fondita, and not far from his celebrity hangout Nick & Toni’s, Mark Smith is opening a full-blown Mexican restaurant in the old Honest Diner space. During the day, Coche Comedor, which is outfitted with tile floors and dark blue booths, will serve fresh lime frozen margaritas and have sangria on tap, as well as a raw bar. Around 5:30 p.m., the dining room will open for business with small and large plates including tableside guacamole and ceviches, plus rotisserie chicken adobo with mole and pork rib carnitas with charred baby onions from chef Joseph Realmuto. “Of course there will be fish, too, this is Long Island,” says Smith.

74A Montauk Ave., Amagansett

Morty’s Oyster Stand

Chef Sam Talbot, who helped make the Surf Lodge a destination, is bringing more seafood—sustainably sourced—to the Hamptons. With partners Jeremy Morton, Jack Luber, and Charles Seich (of Ferris, in Manhattan), Talbot will have oysters, uni, and shrimp cocktail on his raw bar menu and grilled local squid with zucchini and macadamia nut pesto as a main course, plus, of course, a lobster roll. The few non-seafood items include a hanger steak with roasted mushroom chimichurri. Because Morty’s is set in the former Cyrus space, they are resurrecting their most notorious cocktail, the BBC (Bailey’s banana colada) as well as fresh juice drinks like the Sure Shot with vodka, celery juice, and tonic.

2167 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett

Shuko Beach

New York’s hippest omakase restaurant, Shuko, is heading back East for another summer pop-up. Shuko Beach, from Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau will be on offer at the popular Highway Restaurant & Bar after Memorial Day weekend. Their omakase progression of sushi like toro and kinmedai will be on offer; the bar will also serve a handful of Shuko dishes, notably spicy trout and kampachi (amberjack) handrolls.

290 Montauk Hwy., East Hampton

Il Mulino

The pricey southern Italian restaurant, whose outposts stretch from South Beach to the UES, is unveiling an outdoor patio garden later this month with 20 seats and lots of small trees and shrubs. Also new at the restaurant this summer is a catering menu for mainstays such as chicken parmigiana, veal piccata, and 12-oz. filet mignon, as well a new “vongole locali” offering of clams on the half shell, served six ways from to oreganata to casino.

108 Wainscott Stone Rd., Wainscott

