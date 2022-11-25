(Bloomberg) -- Almost three years after Covid surfaced in Wuhan, central Beijing is looking like a ghost town again, a sign that China is losing the battle to isolate itself from the pandemic. It’s not the threat of infection that’s keeping people indoors, it’s a QR code.

Frustrations are mounting, with a deadly fire last night in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang province, fanning discontent on social media over lockdowns. This Big Take encapsulates the increasing futility of China’s strategy, as well as the inequity of the global supply chain and the misery of migrant workers. It tells how the biggest Apple iPhone factory turned into “total chaos,” and the lengths staff went to to escape the squalid conditions they were forced to live in.

Adding to China’s woes, Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corp. and other Chinese companies were banned from selling electronics in the US by regulators who say they pose a security risk.

Yet, while many of China’s citizens are struggling with life on Earth, its government is planning to build a nuclear-powered base on the moon.

One nation that’s managed to navigate Covid better than most is South Korea. Way back in 2019, two weeks before China disclosed it was investigating a mysterious new disease in Wuhan, South Korea’s health officials were already planning what to do if a Covid-like pathogen emerged from China. Now they’re preparing for the next pandemic.

It hasn’t all been bad news. Here are some of the week’s winners:

Anwar Ibrahim, who finally gets to run Malaysia after 24 years of trying.

Takuma Asano, whose goal gave Japan victory over World Cup giant Germany.

Kuala Lumpur, for topping a list of global expat destinations. (No. 2 was Tbilisi.)

Daniel Craig, for Hollywood’s most incongruous Southern accent.

Anwar, the almost man of Malaysian politics, persevered in Malaysia’s closest-fought election thanks to a misstep from his rival. His first challenge will be to stay in power longer than Liz Truss after tabling a confidence vote in parliament on Dec. 19. Here’s your guide to a web of intrigue worthy of Netflix.

Taiwan holds local elections today that could be a bellwether for who may replace China-skeptic president Tsai Ing-wen when her term ends. Voters will choose leaders of 21 counties and cities, including the capital Taipei, whose past mayors have gone on to run for president.

Finally, listen to this podcast offering some food for thought about how we should rethink our food system.

Have a Zen weekend.

