(Bloomberg) -- Asia has always had an old standby for helping to deal with plummeting currencies and dwindling foreign exchange reserves — get more tourists.

With the US dollar on the rampage, tourism destinations are rushing to unwind years of Covid-induced isolation and lure visitors back to the region’s beaches and bars. Last weekend, globetrotters danced in the mud and rain to Green Day and Black Eyed Peas to celebrate the return of Singapore’s annual F1 extravaganza after a two-year hiatus.

This week, it’s the turn of Japan, which reopens borders to tourists that were closed for much of the pandemic just as the land of the falling yen has become much more affordable. Here are some of the changes you can expect to see in Tokyo while dodging robots and seeking out that perfect bowl of ramen.

Still, with a trillion dollars wiped off the value of global foreign exchange reserves this year as central banks from India to Japan try to buttress their currencies and property markets brace for the effects of rising interest rates, beaches and bars aren’t going to be enough to shield economies from the fallout and central banks are swapping stockpiles of US treasuries for cash in case they need to intervene further.

An even bigger concern in Asia right now, though, is property. Central banks are following the Fed and tightening policy, and fault lines are emerging from New Zealand to Singapore in what is by far the region’s largest store of wealth. You know the region’s property owners are in trouble when even one with houses made from Legos is defaulting.

Hong Kong Slump

Housing got another dousing this week with Goldman’s gloomy report predicting Hong Kong home prices will slump 30% thanks to rising interest rates. That won’t make the world’s least affordable housing market much more affordable though. With 90% of the city’s mortgages tied to the local interbank rate, some analysts don’t expect investors to return until the market is down by more than a third.

Nowhere in Asia is the slump more acute than China, which has been grappling with defaults and investor anger over unfinished projects for more than a year. That’s one of several headaches for President Xi Jinping as he prepares to a secure a third term as leader at the Communist Party Congress this month. Mass travel during this week’s Golden Week holidays spawned new outbreaks of Covid, heaping more economic pain on a nation still playing whac-a-mole with new cases to retain its Covid-zero policy.

Asia has at least been spared the military violence that has wracked Europe’s political and economic system. Yet as geopolitical tensions increase, Asia is seeing an increase in saber-rattling from the usual suspects. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has begun lobbing missiles again — firing a rocket over Japan for the first time in five years that prompted the government in Tokyo to warn citizens to take cover. Kim followed up by firing two more suspected short-range ballistic missiles into waters in which the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier had been conducting drills.

War Games

At the same time, tensions are rising between old adversaries China and Taiwan, with Taipei announcing it may extend the duration of its four-month military conscription period to bolster military muscle “as threats from the enemy are now severe.” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s August visit to the island had prompted China to respond with unprecedented military drills that eroded a decades-old buffer zone around Taiwan.

That’s put US President Joe Biden in a bind over how to protect the island and its vital semiconductor industry. Read here about what the administration might do in the worst case doomsday scenario if China invaded.

Is there any respite from all this market doom and gloom in the region? Well, some wealthy Hong Kong millennials have found an outlet: Buy art.

Have a peaceful weekend.

